Metal / Hard Rock 30/09/2020

Are AC/DC Releasing A New Album Named "Power Up"?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian hard rock/heavy metal icons AC/DC look as though they could finally be releasing a new album, likely named "Power Up." An e-mail was sent out, showing a photo of the current lineup of the band (see below,) under the subject, "Are You Ready?" The picture also features the phrase, "PWR/UP" in the band's lightning bolt logo and features the hashtag #PWRUP, and a link to the website https://pwrup.acdc.com/

In the past two years, members of the band had been spotted at the Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, Canada and ever since, fans and press have been speculating that a new album was in the works. If this turns out to be the case, it will mark the first release since 2014's, "Rock Or Bust" and the second to feature Stevie Young, the nephew of founding guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young, who had also toured with the band during promotion for the "Blow Up Your Video" album.






