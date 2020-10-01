James Bay Announces One-Off Worldwide Ticketed Livestream Event



For as much as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist James Bay graces one of the most historic stages in the UK for a very special show in London entitled James Bay - Live At Shakespeare's Globe which will be livestreamed worldwide on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Live At Shakespeare's Globe is a very special, multi-camera event featuring James & his live band, and will be livestreamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. The show will not be available on-demand after it has taken place, and with no audience in attendance, the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets to the livestream broadcast.Tickets go on sale this Friday October 2, 2020 at 9am BST HERE: https://bit.ly/3ii1GkC James also just shared the official trailer for the show.Produced by Driift, the show will be streamed globally, commencing at the following local times, and with fans able to watch whichever livestream they choose:Livestream #1: UK, Ireland & Europe (8pm BST, 9pm CEST)Livestream #2: North America (East Coast) & Central/South America (8.00pm EDT, 7.00pm BRT)Livestream #3: North America (West Coast) (8.00pm PDT)Livestream #4: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (October 22nd - 8.00pm AEDT, 10.00pm NZDT, 6.00pm JST & KST)Of the upcoming show, Bay says: "Having spent the Covid months of 2020 very much as a solo performer, singing into my iPhone from the spare room in my house, I'm so excited to reunite with a band and play music from a stage as legendary and iconic as that of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. This year has moved much slower and presented more limits than any of us could have imagined. I'm sad that I can't have an actual audience in the Globe with me, but so excited that we get to create this show for people all around the world to see. It might be a long road back to concerts as we'd like them, but we're getting closer and in the meantime it's such an honour to play this show for everyone!"Opened in London in 1997, Shakespeare's Globe notably replicates the original Globe Theatre famous as the home of William Shakespeare's theater company and productions. Shakespeare's Globe occupies land just a stone's throw from the site of the original Globe Theatre. This marks Bay's first performance here and a major milestone in his illustrious career thus far. He will perform cuts from across his catalog, including the latest single "Chew On My Heart" and a handful of surprises.Bay has electrified audiences throughout 2020. He delivered another historic performance of "Chew On My Heart" on top of the London Eye for The Late Late Show with James Corden. This followed performances on The TODAY Show, Mahogany Sessions, and on YouTube in support of #SaveOurVenues- the UK crowd fundraiser started to protect UK grassroots music venues at risk for permanent closure due to COVID-19.Listen to "Chew On My Heart" Here!https://jamesbay.lnk.to/COMHPRIn talking about the song, which is the first single to be released from his forthcoming album, Bay noted, "'Chew On My Heart' is a great example of releasing something positive about myself publicly for the first time," he reveals. "It's an outpouring of love, and that's a huge theme across this new music. When I come home from tour, I burst through the door and throw my arms around my girl, and she'll just say, 'Okay, relax, cool'," he laughs. "It's cheesy, but I wrote it from that perspective. It's the opposite of being guarded."For as much as James Bay upholds traditions of timeless songcraft, the UK singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer also confidently challenges himself and popular music. He spikes a tried-and-true style with clever lyricism, honest confessions, and instrumental proficiency. On the heels of his platinum- certified 2015 debut Chaos And The Calm, he garnered GRAMMY® nods in the categories of "Best New Artist," "Best Rock Album," and "Best Rock Song" for the gold-selling single "Hold Back The River." Meanwhile, " Let It Go " went triple-platinum. Nominated for dozens of awards, he took home two BRIT Awards, two Q Awards, and top honors at the Ivor Novello Awards and ECHO Awards. Tallying nearly 6 billion streams by 2020, he has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. He also notably dueted with icons such as Alicia Keys on The Voice and Mick Jagger while supporting The Rolling Stones at Twickenham Stadium in London. In addition to selling out shows on four continents, Epiphone honored him with his own Limited-Edition James Bay Signature "1966" guitar. Following the success of 2018's Electric Light, he deconstructed his sound to its bare essentials on the Oh My Messy Mind EP a year later hitting nearly 350 million global streams. It yielded the hit "Peer Pressure" [feat. Julia Michaels], generating over 225 million global streams and received critical acclaim from Time, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. He spent the majority of 2019 opening for Ed Sheeran on his record-breaking stadium run. Now, embarks on the next leg of this journey led by "Chew On My Heart" which is the first official single from his forthcoming third album.



