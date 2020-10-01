Brothers Osborne Release "All Night" Music Video





Shot with baritone guitars and ZZ Top-worthy swagger, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMI Nashville's Brothers Osborne debuts the music video for their fiery current single " All Night " today. The high-energy video plays on the limited ability to hang out with friends and conduct a normal social life during the pandemic. Featuring a single guy running out of ways to entertain himself at home, John and TJ come to the rescue by sending a surprise box filled with covid-approved guests - puppets.The six-time GRAMMY nominees once again partnered with directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, the same team from the ACM and CMA Award-winning video for their Top 10 hit "It Ain't My Fault." The puppets were created by Juan Nunez of SoCo Puppets out of Austin, Texas."'All Night' was a blast to make," shares John. "We wanted to do a performance video as that's not something we've really done but we wanted to do it in our own style. Wes and Ryan always push the boat out in the most unpredictable ways and this video is no exception."The " All Night " video is set to make its broadcast debut this Friday as it will be featured in the opening segment and during ESPN's Friday Night college football programming (ESPN2, 8pm CT). The song will also be featured throughout the season on ESPN/ABC college football programming.Shot with baritone guitars and ZZ Top-worthy swagger, " All Night " is featured on the duo's upcoming third album, Skeletons, set to be released October 9. Skeletons is already receiving rave reviews with Esquire naming it one of the most anticipated albums of 2020 and Rolling Stone featuring the album on their all-genre Fall Music Preview list. Hailed by Billboard as a "feel-good, rocking ditty," " All Night " recently hit Top 30 on the country airplay charts. Earlier this summer, John and TJ performed " All Night " on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (watch https://bit.ly/3jgQmGE).



