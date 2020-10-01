New LA Indie Duo Dark Side Of Light Reveal Socal-Filmed Music Video For "Summer Breeze" Cover





DARK SIDE OF LIGHT is a soundchild of the nouveau California scene created to counteract the anxiety-filled hours of our new normal. Conceived over the last four months as a distraction from the timeless nature of the New Normal; the duo was looking for new artists to listen to but found a landscape of music that repeated itself. Tired of searching for something fresh and new, they burrowed into a deep, sonic exploration to make a sound of their own. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Los Angeles-based indie rock duo DARK SIDE OF LIGHT-comprised of singer/songwriter/DJ Nik Frost (The Bangkok Five, Air Liquide) and Emmy Award-winning producer/engineer Grant Conway on drums-have called out to the lost and strange summer of 2020 with a cover of the Seals and Crofts' "yacht rock" classic, "Summer Breeze." The single, which has seen airplay on KCRW via DJ Liza Richardson, was released digitally on September 18 and will be released on vinyl in the coming weeks in addition to being featured on their debut EP due later this fall. The eclectic duo have now shared the music video for their rendition which premiered yesterday (September 29) via Glide Magazine who praised the new outfit for "combining a melodic precision and a powerful alt-rock stance…"DARK SIDE OF LIGHT's video for "Summer Breeze" was directed by Eden Tyler and filmed across various locations in Los Angeles including the Valley Relics Museum in Van Nuys. Watch it streaming below or via YouTube here: https://youtu.be/fZaJkmXzNXQ."Since mid-March, some lost jobs, some lost love, and tragically some lost this precious thing we call life," recalls Nik Frost-a singer/songwriter/DJ who's worked with everyone from Malcolm McLaren to Photek. "Somewhere in this endless summer loop of loss, me and a good friend found a classic track that while it might not be more than a band-aid in these times, we hope it can give everyone 3:49 back on this lost summer.""No graduations, no vacations, just lots of "NO's," says Grant Conway-a drummer by nature and a producer/engineer by trade. "No one got to do the usual things of summer. But I did find a little piece of nostalgia that seemed to offer a little bit of light, hope and love. Let's close out the unusual summer of 2020 with some positive vibes, 'Summer Breeze.'"DARK SIDE OF LIGHT is a soundchild of the nouveau California scene created to counteract the anxiety-filled hours of our new normal. Conceived over the last four months as a distraction from the timeless nature of the New Normal; the duo was looking for new artists to listen to but found a landscape of music that repeated itself. Tired of searching for something fresh and new, they burrowed into a deep, sonic exploration to make a sound of their own.



