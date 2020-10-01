Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 01/10/2020

Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Tenille Townes On Three CCMA Awards

Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Tenille Townes On Three CCMA Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Yellow Dog Music congratulates Tenille Townes for taking home three awards at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) Show on Sunday night (9.27) including Female Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year for "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)."

Townes who signed to the Big Yellow Dog Music roster in 2016, recently earned two ACM Awards earlier this month following the release of her debut album 'The Lemonade Stand' in June. For more information, visit tenilletownes.com.

Big Yellow Dog Music is an independent music publishing and artist development company based in Nashville, TN. Over its 20 years of experience their artist-writers have won 10 GRAMMYs (including Best New Artist and all-genre Song of the Year "Need You Now") and received an additional 15 GRAMMY nominations. Other accolades include 38 number one songs, four Song of the Year awards (ACM, BMI, and two ASCAP), an ASCAP Global Award, five ASCAP/BMI Pop awards, and many more.






