RBD Announce Global Event, Ser O Parecer, The Virtual Global Reunion



Former RBD members will gather for the virtual event on December 26th, which will kick off at 10 a.m. CST with a 6-hour marathon tribute to the 'rebel generation' prior to the live virtual reunion concert that will bring back the classics that defined entire generations.



During the 6-hour marathon, RBD fans can participate in the worldwide virtual event by submitting their videos and memories of the band to the site SerOPacer.world. Later, at 6pm CST, fans will be able to gain access the most anticipated reunion concert in years. Tickets for the live virtual concert will be on sale through the same site SerOPacer.world.



In addition to the live event, their live albums Generación RBD en Vivo, Live in Hollywood, Tour Celestial 2007. Hecho en España and Live In Brasilia will be available on October 1st as part of their music's return to digital platforms. Don't miss the YouTube Premiere of "



The CD and DVD from their first tour, Tour Generación RBD En Vivo, was released on July 19, 2005 and was awarded a Platinum and Gold Record in Mexico, a Platinum Record in the United States, and a Gold Record in Spain. The DVD was recorded at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City and includes special versions of the classics like "Sálvame" and "Rebelde." The Tour Generación RBD En Vivo was the fourth fastest-selling tour and more than 4.7 million fans in Mexico attended.



Live In Hollywood is RBD's second live album, recorded during their first concert in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theater as part of their 2006 Tour Generación. This album was awarded



RBD later released the album Tour Celestial 2007. Hecho en España, recorded at the Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid, in front of over 40,000 spectators.



Live in Brasilia was recorded before half a million fans at the Explanada de los Ministerios in the midst of the celebration for the anniversary of the city of Brasilia, an event which they were personally invited to by the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

These four albums will be available on RBD's Official YouTube channel as well. Don't miss the YouTube Premiere of "



Tickets:

October 2nd-3rd: Spotify Pre-sale: Spotify will email users a unique link to access the 48-hour offer that begins October 2nd at 8:00 AM PST and ends October 4th at 8:00 AM PST.



October 4th: Exclusive Sale For Fans Celebrating 'World RBD Day': A unique link will be sent by email to all fans who have registered on SeroOParecer.world. Fans can also gain access to the unique link by joining their local Facebook Group which they can also find at seroparecer.world.



October 5th: General Sale Start

SerOParecer.world



The 'Ser O Parecer' Tribute Marathon:

Fans will be able to submit their videos via the SerOParecer.world website to participate in the 6-hour virtual marathon prior to the concert. The marathon starts at 10 AM CST, and the link for your access will be published on SerOParecer.world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 12 years after their last concert, RBD is back to change the course of a challenging year. Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Von Uckermann announced the most anticipated reunion show of the last decade today via social media.Former RBD members will gather for the virtual event on December 26th, which will kick off at 10 a.m. CST with a 6-hour marathon tribute to the 'rebel generation' prior to the live virtual reunion concert that will bring back the classics that defined entire generations.During the 6-hour marathon, RBD fans can participate in the worldwide virtual event by submitting their videos and memories of the band to the site SerOPacer.world. Later, at 6pm CST, fans will be able to gain access the most anticipated reunion concert in years. Tickets for the live virtual concert will be on sale through the same site SerOPacer.world.In addition to the live event, their live albums Generación RBD en Vivo, Live in Hollywood, Tour Celestial 2007. Hecho en España and Live In Brasilia will be available on October 1st as part of their music's return to digital platforms. Don't miss the YouTube Premiere of " Ser O Parecer " and the live chat with Anahí.The CD and DVD from their first tour, Tour Generación RBD En Vivo, was released on July 19, 2005 and was awarded a Platinum and Gold Record in Mexico, a Platinum Record in the United States, and a Gold Record in Spain. The DVD was recorded at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City and includes special versions of the classics like "Sálvame" and "Rebelde." The Tour Generación RBD En Vivo was the fourth fastest-selling tour and more than 4.7 million fans in Mexico attended.Live In Hollywood is RBD's second live album, recorded during their first concert in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theater as part of their 2006 Tour Generación. This album was awarded Double Platinum in the United States and a Gold Record in Mexico. During their US tour, RBD performed before 65,000 people at the Los Angeles Coliseum, selling out tickets in 30 minutes and becoming the second concert to generate the highest income in the history of the venue (only behind The Rolling Stones). The group sold out every date of their US tour, from Madison Square Garden in New York to the American Airlines Arena in Miami.RBD later released the album Tour Celestial 2007. Hecho en España, recorded at the Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid, in front of over 40,000 spectators.Live in Brasilia was recorded before half a million fans at the Explanada de los Ministerios in the midst of the celebration for the anniversary of the city of Brasilia, an event which they were personally invited to by the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.These four albums will be available on RBD's Official YouTube channel as well. Don't miss the YouTube Premiere of " Ser O Parecer " here and a live chat with Anahí.Tickets:October 2nd-3rd: Spotify Pre-sale: Spotify will email users a unique link to access the 48-hour offer that begins October 2nd at 8:00 AM PST and ends October 4th at 8:00 AM PST.October 4th: Exclusive Sale For Fans Celebrating 'World RBD Day': A unique link will be sent by email to all fans who have registered on SeroOParecer.world. Fans can also gain access to the unique link by joining their local Facebook Group which they can also find at seroparecer.world.October 5th: General Sale StartSerOParecer.worldThe 'Ser O Parecer' Tribute Marathon:Fans will be able to submit their videos via the SerOParecer.world website to participate in the 6-hour virtual marathon prior to the concert. The marathon starts at 10 AM CST, and the link for your access will be published on SerOParecer.world.



