Lake Street Dive Releases New Song And Video "Making Do"

The video comprises clips from fans and a cameo by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who, along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, introduced the Green New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lake Street Dive has released a new song, "Making Do," and an accompanying video. You can hear the song and watch the video, edited by the band's own Bridget Kearney, below."'Making Do' is about the world that future generations are inheriting," says the band. "We are all concerned about what is happening to our planet, so the song explores what arises when we consider both our role in it and our responsibility to address it. Hopefully it comes through as a rallying cry to do the best you can with what you have."The video comprises clips from fans and a cameo by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who, along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, introduced the Green New Deal to tackle climate change.



