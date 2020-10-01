Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/10/2020

Lake Street Dive Releases New Song And Video "Making Do"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lake Street Dive has released a new song, "Making Do," and an accompanying video. You can hear the song and watch the video, edited by the band's own Bridget Kearney, below.

"'Making Do' is about the world that future generations are inheriting," says the band. "We are all concerned about what is happening to our planet, so the song explores what arises when we consider both our role in it and our responsibility to address it. Hopefully it comes through as a rallying cry to do the best you can with what you have."

The video comprises clips from fans and a cameo by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who, along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, introduced the Green New Deal to tackle climate change.






Most read news of the week
British NWOCR Band Tomorrow Is Lost Confront Racism, Class Division And More With New "White Noise" Music Video
Keegan Calmes (Ex-Vinyl Theatre) Debuts "Birthday", The Happy-Lonely-Birthday-Anthem For The Quarantine Era
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Announces The Release Of His Upcoming EP "Frequency" (Available On October 9th)
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 12 Nominations, Followed Closely By Roddy Ricch With 11 Nods
Spencer Barnett Releases Indie-pop Anthem 'Slow It Down'
Keith Urban Debuts At No 1 In US, Canada And Australia
Records Nashville Signs Chase Martin
LiveXLive Brings "The Vote Ready Festival" To "Music Lives On" Franchise In Partnership With Atlantic Records' 'ATL Votes'
Laura Cozzolino Recipient Of The Scheer Foundation Musical Scholarship For 2020/2021




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191400 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029850006103516 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how