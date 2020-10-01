Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/10/2020

R3HAB & Nina Nesbitt Team Up For House-Pop Single 'Family Values'

R3HAB & Nina Nesbitt Team Up For House-Pop Single 'Family Values'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R3HAB teams up with indie-pop powerhouse Nina Nesbitt for his new single "Family Values," a sultry house gem with a puckish title that doesn't necessarily mean what the lyrics are about. The track delivers instrumental melodies that build up to a percussive drop with deep, bouncy basslines that fuse seamlessly with Nina's soulful vocals. "Family Values" sees R3HAB returning to a groovier sound, which invites listeners to the dance floor any time of day! It also follows his recent foray into the pop world with "love u again" with Olivia Holt and his remix of Jason Derulo's "Take You Dancing." Check out what both R3HAB and Nina have to say about their exciting new collaboration below:

"I got to know Nina's voice when I remixed her 'Somebody Special', and I'm happy we got to create 'Family Values' together. Nina's writing style is clever and surprising, which makes working on songs exciting and fun. She's got the best sense of humor and a fun outlook on the world, and I think our song captures that perfectly." - R3HAB

"I'm so excited to collaborate with R3HAB for the second time after previously hearing him remix my song 'Somebody Special.' I wrote 'Family Values' on a day off last festival season while sitting on a trampoline with a guitar, and it's amazing to see where R3HAB has taken it and how it's transformed since then." - Nina Nesbitt

Dutch/Moroccan DJ and producer Fadi El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough hit remix of Afrojack, Pitbull and Ne-Yo's "Give Me Everything" to his dance anthems, such as "All Around The World (La La La)" and "Lullaby," which have collectively amassed over 600M streams, to his collaborations with the likes of ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, Timmy Trumpet and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game. He partnered with Spotify and GATTÜSO to create the first-ever official "mint" single release. In 2016 he founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which passed one billion streams on its catalog within the first two years since the inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, experimenting with everything from hip-hop to pop through his collaborations. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, R3HAB is only beginning his journey. Keep an eye out for what's up to next.






Most read news of the week
British NWOCR Band Tomorrow Is Lost Confront Racism, Class Division And More With New "White Noise" Music Video
Keegan Calmes (Ex-Vinyl Theatre) Debuts "Birthday", The Happy-Lonely-Birthday-Anthem For The Quarantine Era
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Announces The Release Of His Upcoming EP "Frequency" (Available On October 9th)
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 12 Nominations, Followed Closely By Roddy Ricch With 11 Nods
Spencer Barnett Releases Indie-pop Anthem 'Slow It Down'
Keith Urban Debuts At No 1 In US, Canada And Australia
LiveXLive Brings "The Vote Ready Festival" To "Music Lives On" Franchise In Partnership With Atlantic Records' 'ATL Votes'
Records Nashville Signs Chase Martin
Soundtrack To Tim Burton's Film Of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd" Due On Vinyl, November 13




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0252550 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056729316711426 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how