Journey Instruments Launches Two Collapsible Travel Guitars To Help Traveling Musicians





Classical guitar players have forever been plagued by the fact that their high-end instruments are extremely fragile due to delicate woods and difficult to travel with due to size.



Acoustic guitar players have been searching for a grab-n-go guitar that has a small form factor for portability, but still has great playability and tone. We answered their call with the Puddle Jumper - the first collapsible guitar that can fit under the seat in front of you on most major airlines. It may be tiny in size, but not in terms of features; which includes a 23" scale, solid sitka spruce top, solid mahogany neck, forward shifted tapered X-bracing, dual-action truss rod and of course, our patented detachable neck design in a custom travel backpack. The PJ410N will MAP for $399.99.



According to Rob Bailey, founder of











New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Journey Instruments) Journey Instruments, the holder of multiple patents for collapsible travel guitars, is introducing two unique models just in time for fall travels. Both guitars were created in response to customer demand for a solution to a unique travel dilemma faced by traveling musicians.Classical guitar players have forever been plagued by the fact that their high-end instruments are extremely fragile due to delicate woods and difficult to travel with due to size. Journey Instruments answered these problems by delivering the first all carbon fiber, collapsible guitar for the classical player. It features a 1-7/8" crossover nut width, a full 650 mm scale, tri-piezo pickup and is made completely from carbon fiber for the ultimate in durability and tone. It can be assembled in 10-seconds with our patented detachable neck system. All of this in a TSA-compliant backpack that can be carried on to most major airlines and fits into the overhead compartment! The OC660M will MAP for $1299.99.Acoustic guitar players have been searching for a grab-n-go guitar that has a small form factor for portability, but still has great playability and tone. We answered their call with the Puddle Jumper - the first collapsible guitar that can fit under the seat in front of you on most major airlines. It may be tiny in size, but not in terms of features; which includes a 23" scale, solid sitka spruce top, solid mahogany neck, forward shifted tapered X-bracing, dual-action truss rod and of course, our patented detachable neck design in a custom travel backpack. The PJ410N will MAP for $399.99.According to Rob Bailey, founder of Journey Instruments, "Our new collapsible guitars allow you to carry-on a great sounding guitar so that you don't have to leave your instrument behind on your next flight." A patented stainless steel neck connection system assembles in less than 10 seconds with no tools and has been road-tested for 6 years in the market. On top of all that, it is guaranteed for life. James Brawner, partner at Journey Instruments, who has a background in Aerospace Engineering explains, "We reverse-engineered the problem by starting with the airline's carry-on and under-seat dimensions and worked backwards to create the best sounding, best feeling guitar that is guaranteed to fit." In addition to being carry-on sized, the custom travel backpack includes a laptop compartment, zippered compartments for books, headphones, guitar accessories and even a change of clothes. Journey travel guitars have been the go-to instrument for musicians, business travelers and vacationers since 2012 when they launched the first Overhead Guitar. Journey Instruments began back in 2011 by Rob Bailey who was practicing guitar daily, but had to travel frequently for business. Turns out traveling with a full-sized guitar got old fast. After spending 300+ hours of market research on guitar forums, Rob worked with his team of in-house mechanical and carbon fiber engineers to design and patent the Overhead collapsible travel guitar system. James Brawner, his good friend from college, joined the project as a partner in late 2012 and they brought the product to market at NAMM in 2013. We're a small team, but passionate about bringing fellow musicians the best travel instrument solutions possible. Over the years, we've created collapsible steel string guitars in wood and all carbon, collapsible classical wood guitars, collapsible bass guitars, ergonomic small body guitars, and great instrument cases.



