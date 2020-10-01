Glen Templeton Salutes Our "Boys In Blue"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glen Templeton has built a career on using his voice as an instrument. Rising to fame for his portrayal of country legend Conway Twitty in the touring musical production, the name Glen Templeton became synonymous with 'Conway reincarnated.' However, Templeton didn't enter into the world of country music under the guise of wanting to be anyone other than himself. Now, after a journey packed to the brim with trials and tribulations, Glen Templeton triumphs with his upcoming single "Boys In Blue"—available for pre-order on October 12. "Boys In Blue" not only gives voice to a powerful message, but the words belong to Glen and Glen alone, making this the first solo-written release of his career.



"I've said before that country music chose me," Templeton states, "I couldn't walk away from this if I wanted to because it's not only my job, it's my passion. When I get up every morning and pull on my boots, I don't think to myself 'I wonder if I'm going to see what tomorrow looks like.' When I get up on stage to perform, my subconscious isn't whispering, 'this could be your last day on earth.' I don't have to stand in the line of fire when I go to work every day, I don't have to prepare myself or my family for the possibility that I might not make it home. I, like so many others, have the privilege of doing my job without fear, and that's because of the men and women who swore to protect and serve. This song is for every single officer who took that promise to heart and exemplifies what it means to be a good cop."



"Boys In Blue" pays tribute to the genuine, courageous and life-saving police work that still very much exists within this nation. As the sole writer on the single, Glen Templeton extends a sincere, non-divisive hand to the ones who lay their lives on the line everyday, without hesitation. For Glen, this isn't about a political stance or an alternative agenda; this song is meant to shine a light on the countless officers who still answer calls, show up to the scene and wear their badges selflessly and honorably.



"I live my life with positivity at the forefront of my mind," Glen admits, "It's not in my nature to hold innocent, hardworking individuals accountable for another's independent actions. It's my personal belief that all of us, every single citizen of this country, should want it to be that best that it can be, and I know with 100% certainty that there are men and women in uniform that we can and should count on."



"Boys In Blue" is available for pre-order on October 12 and will impact all platforms on Tuesday, October 27. For more, visit glen-templeton.com, and connect with @glentempletontour on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.



