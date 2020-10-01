Pulse - Adjusting The Space





Last Week, the release of the new PULSE single " New Elastic Freak " is the third one taken from the brilliant Cyber



The brand new PULSE single "New Elastic Freak" with the excellent cover by Illustrator Nurul Hidayat is now available as a third cosmic foretaste of the upcoming album at the following download stores and streaming services: Amazon (DE) | Amazon (US) | Spotify | Apple



Founded in 2014 by Nemesis , the mastermind of the Austrian



Welcome our new intergalactic overlords!

Web: https://www.pulse-galaxy.com

Infopage + Audio: https://nrt-records.com/info/pulse/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pulseaustria/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pulseaustria/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PULSE act with their new Cyber Future Metal Single "New Elastic Freak" along with its music video in a bizarre interplay between sexual disorder and alien-obductionLast Week, the release of the new PULSE single " New Elastic Freak " is the third one taken from the brilliant Cyber Future Metal album " Adjusting The Space ", to be released via NRT-Records on November 6th, 2020. The ambiguous " New Elastic Freak " is about a psychopathic sexual disorder with a sex doll resp. the examination of a dead alien body. This ecstatically intense single is not only recommended to fans of Rammstein , Pain or The Kovenant . Now, get captivated by the galactic overlords' PULSE with their brand-new Sci-Fi music video and its bizarre interplay of dark live scenes and strange alien sequences.The brand new PULSE single "New Elastic Freak" with the excellent cover by Illustrator Nurul Hidayat is now available as a third cosmic foretaste of the upcoming album at the following download stores and streaming services: Amazon (DE) | Amazon (US) | Spotify | Apple Music & iTunes | Deezer | Tidal | Qobuz | YouTube MusicFounded in 2014 by Nemesis , the mastermind of the Austrian Black Metal band Astaroth , PULSE quickly laid the foundation for the crossbreeding of Cyberpunk and Metal . With their 2015 debut album " Extinction Level Event ", released through CCP Records , they left a lasting impression on the Gothic , Electro and Metal scene. Besides vocalist and guitarist Nemesis , bassist Vidar , drummer Pulsar and guitarist Dom are members of the PULSE squad to bring the sound of their home planet closer to mankind. With futuristic drum sounds, heavy guitars and a scratchy diabolical voice that fits the alien overlord image well, the Austrians create a brute, yet incredibly dance-able Industrial Electro Metal sound that is well suited for the extra-terrestrial conquerors. Live on stage they already left their extraterrestrial traces on the Schattenwelt Festival in Vienna or the legendary Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig. After numerous concerts, it was time to ring in the next phase of the terrestrial conquest and so PULSE retreated to CCP Studio in late summer 2019 to produce "Adjusting The Space" with Claus Prellinger (Dornenreich, Jack Frost, Thirdmoon). Coming from Industrial Cyber Metal and blowing fresh wind into this genre, PULSE release an album that will not only convince fans of the Industrial scene. The single " Black Night ", " We Won't Come In Peace " and today's " New Elastic Freak " give you an idea of what kind of cosmic masterpiece you can look forward to in early November.Welcome our new intergalactic overlords!Web: https://www.pulse-galaxy.comInfopage + Audio: https://nrt-records.com/info/pulse/Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pulseaustria/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pulseaustria/



