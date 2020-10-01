Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 01/10/2020

Canada's Soul/Funk Legends Team Up With Soul Diva Melba Moore On New Single 'Tiempo'

Canada's Soul/Funk Legends Team Up With Soul Diva Melba Moore On New Single 'Tiempo'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canada's titans of soul, Crack of Dawn, with over forty years of funk under their belts have teamed up with the incomparable Melba Moore on a newly released single, Tiempo. Translating as "Time" from Spanish, the track was written by Dennis Nieves and Michael Dunston. The song was written many years ago about lovers needing time to find themselves again after a tumultuous breakup. Fast forward to 2020, and things have happened in Michael's life where the meaning of the lyrics really hit home with his wife battling serious medical issues.

It's under these circumstances along with the added female accompaniment from Melba Moore that really takes this song to an unprecedented level, filled with an emotional interpretation that's difficult to explain with words alone.

Singer and actress Melba Moore is a four-time Grammy® nominee and the winner of the 1970 Tony Award® for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, for her performance as Lutiebelle in Purlie. In 1995, Moore was back on Broadway as the first black actress to play the role of Fantine in Les Misérables.

She was also the first female pop/R&B artist to do a non-operatic solo concert at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House and at the Olympia in Paris. With a total of eleven top ten U.S. hits on the Billboard charts over the past 40 years, both singles and albums, Moore continues into the 21st century as one of pop music's most enduring artists.

In 1986, she scored two number 1 R&B hits, including the duet "A Little Bit More" with Freddie Jackson and "Falling". She scored other popular R&B hits including "Love the One I'm with (A Lot of Love)" and "It's Been So Long". In 1986, Moore also headlined the CBS television sitcom Melba; its debut aired the same night as the Challenger explosion and the show was abruptly cancelled, though five episodes aired that summer. As the decade closed, she managed two further Top 10 R&B hits, "Do You Really (Want My Love)" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing".

Crack of Dawn has the distinction of being the first Black Canadian band to sign with a major label, having joined Columbia in 1975. After the band's first break up, many members began solo careers or joined other groups. Rupert Harvey had a solo career under the stage name "Ojiji" and co-founded the reggae band Messenjah and Carl Harvey became lead guitarist for the ska and reggae band Toots and the Maytals and also won a Grammy.

Crack of Dawn reunited for a concert at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre in 2012. The group began working on a new album shortly after, with a line-up consisting of previous members, the Harvey brothers, Daley, and Jones, as well as newcomers Alexis Baro, Bela Hajmann, Charles Sinclair, Dennis Nieves, Joaquin Hidalgo, Mark Daniels and lead singer Michael Dunston. In 2017, the group released the Spotlight album through Ford Street Records, produced by Carl Harvey, which has won many Indie awards.
Follow Crack of Dawn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrackofDawnBand/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrackofDawnBand
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crackofdawnofficial/?hl=en
Website: https://crackofdawnband.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/crack-of-dawn/cod-featmelba-moore-tiempo-mix-full-main-master
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/1eAmFlpLJeDHw8Ye7e2GxS?highlight=spotify:track:3irgEUYm8g9Di1zDmeucD8
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUvW-wsl_GBGFwq9pvymCMw






Most read news of the week
LiveXLive Brings "The Vote Ready Festival" To "Music Lives On" Franchise In Partnership With Atlantic Records' 'ATL Votes'
Alicia Keys' New Album 'ALICIA' Tops US R&B Albums Chart
Sean Ono Lennon Interviews Julian Lennon, Paul McCartney & Elton John In John Lennon At 80 On BBC Radio 2
Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails 'Hurt'
Why Don't We Return With 'Fallin''
Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Tenille Townes On Three CCMA Awards
Grammy Museum Presents: Matthew Morrison's Disney Dreamin' For Kids Music Day
Romy Makes Solo Debut With 'Lifetime'
Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs & Post Malone To Perform At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204489 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029580593109131 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how