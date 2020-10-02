Dyamond Doll, Ball Greezy, Trina And DJ Irie Collaborate For Miami Heat (Dwade Remix) And Music Video



"Inspiration of the original song was acknowledging Dwyane Wade after his retirement for bringing the city of Miami three-championship rings. The remix includes the current Miami Heat roster going for their fourth ring," said rapper Dyamond Doll. Doll dropped her first single and the original version of "Dwade" featuring Miami legend



"As a Miami Heat fan, I am excited to collaborate with Dyamond,



Dark Boys Records is based in South Florida and was founded by CEO Joe B. The label features local recording artists Dyamond Doll and Legaxy. Additional new songs from Doll include " MIAMI (Top40 Charts) With the inspiration for supporting their hometown team, South Florida rappers Dyamond Doll, Ball Greezy and Trina have come together to release Miami Heat (Dwade remix). The anthem style song features an intro by DJ Irie. The lyrics pay homage to the Miami Heat, players Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. "Dwade" Remix is available on all platforms. The official music video is now available."Inspiration of the original song was acknowledging Dwyane Wade after his retirement for bringing the city of Miami three-championship rings. The remix includes the current Miami Heat roster going for their fourth ring," said rapper Dyamond Doll. Doll dropped her first single and the original version of "Dwade" featuring Miami legend Trina in March."As a Miami Heat fan, I am excited to collaborate with Dyamond, Trina and DJ Irie for this project," said rapper Ball Greezy. Greezy has an impressive list of hit features including Lil' Duval " Smile (Living My Best Life) " alongside Snoop Dogg. Greezy's single "Bae Day 2," features Trina and Snoop Dogg.Dark Boys Records is based in South Florida and was founded by CEO Joe B. The label features local recording artists Dyamond Doll and Legaxy. Additional new songs from Doll include " Automatic " featuring Legaxy and "Cut Her A** a Check". For more information on Dark Boys Records, please visit https://www.darkboysrecords.com.



