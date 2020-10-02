Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/10/2020

Dyamond Doll, Ball Greezy, Trina And DJ Irie Collaborate For Miami Heat (Dwade Remix) And Music Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


MIAMI (Top40 Charts) With the inspiration for supporting their hometown team, South Florida rappers Dyamond Doll, Ball Greezy and Trina have come together to release Miami Heat (Dwade remix). The anthem style song features an intro by DJ Irie. The lyrics pay homage to the Miami Heat, players Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. "Dwade" Remix is available on all platforms. The official music video is now available.
"Inspiration of the original song was acknowledging Dwyane Wade after his retirement for bringing the city of Miami three-championship rings. The remix includes the current Miami Heat roster going for their fourth ring," said rapper Dyamond Doll. Doll dropped her first single and the original version of "Dwade" featuring Miami legend Trina in March.

"As a Miami Heat fan, I am excited to collaborate with Dyamond, Trina and DJ Irie for this project," said rapper Ball Greezy. Greezy has an impressive list of hit features including Lil' Duval "Smile (Living My Best Life)" alongside Snoop Dogg. Greezy's single "Bae Day 2," features Trina and Snoop Dogg.

Dark Boys Records is based in South Florida and was founded by CEO Joe B. The label features local recording artists Dyamond Doll and Legaxy. Additional new songs from Doll include "Automatic" featuring Legaxy and "Cut Her A** a Check". For more information on Dark Boys Records, please visit https://www.darkboysrecords.com.






Most read news of the week
LiveXLive Brings "The Vote Ready Festival" To "Music Lives On" Franchise In Partnership With Atlantic Records' 'ATL Votes'
Alicia Keys' New Album 'ALICIA' Tops US R&B Albums Chart
Sean Ono Lennon Interviews Julian Lennon, Paul McCartney & Elton John In John Lennon At 80 On BBC Radio 2
Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails 'Hurt'
Why Don't We Return With 'Fallin''
Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Tenille Townes On Three CCMA Awards
Grammy Museum Presents: Matthew Morrison's Disney Dreamin' For Kids Music Day
Romy Makes Solo Debut With 'Lifetime'
Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs & Post Malone To Perform At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0265090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046975612640381 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how