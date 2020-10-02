National Barks' Latest EP 'Something I Can't Shake Off' Out Now!





"This EP captured our vision and concept more than any of our previous records" - Jeff



"The goal of our latest set of songs was to have the listener feel like they found a long lost rock'n'roll record from their cool uncle's collection. The retro vibe, combined with our constant quest to find new modern tones and textures helped us create a set of songs that captures what we like about both generations of music. Lyrically, the goal was to create imagery to place the listener in spaghetti westerns, psychological thrillers, and retro creature-feature films - all while maintaining a modern and relatable connection to each story. Personally, these songs were the most fun for me to work on so far - not only because the themes and ideas were fun, but because it was the most collaborative songwriting effort that we experienced as a band up to this point. We also had a lot of support from the sound wizards at Sabbath Recording and The Marble Garden. They were completely on board with our ideas, excited about the project, and were not satisfied until we found the exact sound and feel we wanted to achieve." - Adam



"Production, engineering, mixing, and moral support from Jacob Merritt (Pomegranates, Sabbath Recording), Isaac Karns (Pomegranates, The Marble Garden), and Matt Latchaw (Sabbath Recording, Moriah Pie) really helped us bring this project to life, and we can't thank them enough. I can't believe they still tolerate us after what we put them through." - Joe

"My only regret is not adding more vibraslap" - Joe



www.facebook.com/nationalbarksmusic

www.instagram.com/nationalbarksmusic

open.spotify.com/artist/0BCaMwNAH4g210IpToQ4Mi

www.youtube.com/channel/UC25fgdKkJ4nTC7F2uiXreJA/featured

nationalbarks.bandcamp.com



Bandmates Adam Brandt and Jeffrey Earl came up with the name "National Barks" to honor their first demo recordings as a newly created Cincinnati band. Each track unintentionally included Brandt's dogs barking in the background as pedestrians passed their practice space. Fortunately, the music matched the hounds' haunting howls, so the name stuck. With a retro, spooky vibe,



Brandt and Earl met in 2010 while sharing margaritas with mutual friends in a greasy chicken wing diner on High Street in Columbus. As the friends discussed upcoming dates for Earl's post-punk band, Brandt - who had just started playing solo shows for small groups of friends - was asked to open their next show and warm up the crowd. He agreed but only if he could have part of the band back him up. With a few margaritas down the hatch, Brandt joined Earl in his damp basement practice space to plan their set.



Brandt and Earl quickly formed a strong friendship and a new band - The Helionauts. The Helionauts played alternative, poppy, progressive, funky rock throughout the Columbus area for five years until the band reached a crossroads. Brandt had completed school, Earl wanted to go back to school, and both felt trapped in mind-numbing corporate jobs. They decided to disband The Helionauts to get a fresh start on life and music.



