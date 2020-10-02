Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 02/10/2020

Major Lazer Announce 4th Album Out October 23rd

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Their first full-length since 2015, Music Is The Weapon will feature recently released tracks including "Oh My Gawd" with Mr Eazi featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo, "Lay Your Head On Me" featuring Marcus Mumford—which recently reached #1 on AAA and Dance radio charts in the US and went top 10 at Alternative radio—Latin Grammy-nominated "Rave de Favela" with Anitta, MC Lan and BEAM, "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa—which was performed by Balvin at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez and topped charts worldwide—"Trigger" with Khalid, and "Can't Take It From Me" featuring Skip Marley. The official tracklisting featuring additional collaborations is forthcoming.

The band will also debut Major Lazer: Year Negative One—a comic book drawn by longtime collaborator Ferry Gouw, creator of the original Major Lazer character, and written by acclaimed scribe Alex De Campi—early next year.

Today, the Music Is The Weapon Spotify Enhanced album playlist launches, consisting of 50 tracks that inspired the album curated by Major Lazer—listen below.

Major Lazer recently partnered with YouTube to debut a new docu-special, Chasing the Sound, that follows the group to Ghana and Nigeria—watch it here. In addition, the 2016 documentary film "Give Me Future" chronicling Major Lazer's historic, 400,000 person concert in downtown Havana, Cuba is available on YouTube for the first time ever—watch it below.

In addition, the band will play a series of socially distant drive-in Major Lazer Sound System shows in the US next month—see below for all dates. Tickets for the drive-in tour go on sale October 2nd.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazer's mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People…Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, featuring "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ—one of the most successful songs of all time.

MAJOR LAZER LIVE
October 23 Riverside, CA, Rubidoux Drive-In Theater
October 24 Burlingame, CA, HotBox Pop-Up
October 26 Houston, TX, White Oak
October 27 Forth Worth, TX, Coyote Drive-In
October 29 Columbus, OH , Westland Drive-In
October 30 Atlanta, GA, ATL Motor Speedway
October 31 Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Speedway






