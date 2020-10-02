Markus Schulz - Escape



By way of example some might've imagined that Markus would take our harder times as the artistic cue to re-don his Dakota mask as he last did in the winter of 2017. What's established inside the first three tracks of 'Escape' - his new artist album out Sept 25 - however is that he's headed it in almost entirely the opposite direction. Topping even the headily life-affirming heights of 2018's 'We Are The Light', he's delivered his most heartening, elevating new music assembly to date.



With 'up' its sole goal, Markus has put together a singer/co-writer teamsheet that feels instinctive in choice and proves (by virtue of his accrued studio years) alchemic in outcome. Drawing on talent new & established, it splits its productions between solos, first-time debuts and collaborative reteams, developing in turn an album that tonally reaches all the way from the eclectic to the mainstream.



Naturally it includes Markus's most recent single dispatches: 'Indestructible' & 'In Search Of Sunrise' with Adina Butar, April's 'Are You With Me' and 'Feel Alive', with London Thor &



Of the album and its release circumstances, at the start of



It is for that reason that I am proud to announce that my next artist album is indeed titled 'Escape', and you're going to hear some of my soundscape visions like you've never heard them before, and indeed, never seen them before. 'Escape' arrives on Friday



And that's exactly what Markus did, tackling the challenge of the-DJ-debuting-their-album by reimagining the very essence of 'the tour'. From the deserts of Sedona, Arizona and Utah's Moab to iconic spots like Colorado's The Rockies and Route 66, over the last month Schulz literally set the album's scene. Playing sets framed by some of the most awe-inspiring and emotionally elevating sights the United States has on offer, they provided the perfect backdrop-escape for 'Escape'. Episode 1 of his mix-tour (Escape To Sedona) launches online October 1, with new episodes dropping weekly throughout the Fall.



Musically, Markus doesn't even let its overture number pass before pointing the album's tonal direction North. With 'Escape's title track setting the precedent, its quick to press the point with the abundant exuberance of current single 'Feel Alive'. Recruiting both Ethan Thompson & Soundland to 'Make It Last Forever', Schulz unites two 'Watch The World' collaborators to one track. Following recent paired outings, 'Escape's midpoint meanwhile brings the vocal rush of 'Tidal Wave', 'In Search Of Sunrise', 'Not Afraid To Fall' and 'Second Day', signaling swift recalls for the vocal talents of HALIENE, Adina Butar, Christina Novelli and JES.



'Circles Around Me', 'Blue Dream' and 'Sunday Chords' add calmer, but no-less-optimistic notes to the album's stitch. Its triumphant one-two closeout however is reserved for a dual-collaboration-debut, with Markus working alongside Christian Burns on 'Wait For You' and Roxanne Emery on its swansong, 'Gold Dust'.



Extraordinary times call for extra-ordinary albums and the eighth collection from

Released through



Tracklist:

Escape

Feel Alive (with London Thor &

Turn Me Down (with Singa)

Make It Last Forever (with Ethan Thompson & Soundland)

Not Afraid To Fall (with

Circles Around Me

In Search Of Sunrise (with Adina Butar)

Tidal Wave (with HALIENE)

Second Day (with JES)

Blue Dream

Sunday Chords

Indestructible (with Adina Butar)

Are You With Me (with Daimy Lotus)

Wait For You (with Christian Burns)

Gold Dust (with Roxanne Emery)

More info available on

markusschulz.com

facebook.com/markusschulz

twitter.com/markusschulz

