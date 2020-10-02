Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/10/2020

Gabriel Conte Surprises Fans With Heartfelt Musical Love Letter "I'm Not Sorry," Available Everywhere October 2nd

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Conte's previous releases charted on 14 different Billboard charts, debuting No.1 with an EP on six of those 14!
Emerging pop star and content creator Gabriel Conte shares his latest single "I'm Not Sorry" -- the first of a new music to come from Conte this year.

Written solely by Conte and produced by Denny White, "I'm Not Sorry," while having the potential in title only to be an middle-finger-esque sort of track, is profoundly personal and reflects on the journey in faith and in love that he and his wife Jess have been on together. He doesn't regret a single thing that has happened along the way.

Parade shared the first listen of the single, noting "his eloquent musings of love and longing into a perfect pop piece of art. Sweet and direct, Conte lays his heart bare with a song that is a shining musical love letter."

Conte has charted on 14 different Billboard charts and debuted No.1 with an EP on six of those 14. Alongside his wife Jess, Conte released an EP called Under the Covers, which featured acoustic covers of songs by Elvis Presley, John Legend and more. Three volumes of Under the Covers came between 2017 and 2019, with several stand out performances garnering more than 8 million streams. Gabe & Jess's 2016 wedding video gained more than 18 million views on YouTube, watch here.






