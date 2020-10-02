Celebrated Mexican Canadian Singer/Songwriter Amanda Martinez Launches New Single & Video "Estaba Cayendo"





Amanda's latest and fourth album Libre is her most eclectic creation to date and it launces digitally in the USA on October 30th and available in stores on November 6th. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian Mexican/South African singer-songwriter Amanda Martinez launches her new single "Estaba Cayendo" off her upcoming album Libre with a new video featuring dancers from Canada's Ballet Jörgen (CBJ) and choreographed by Emmy winner for Outstanding Choreography, choreographer Debra Brown (Cirque de Soleil). Her music is an original blend of influences from her Mexican and South African roots.Featured in the video are two musicians- Waleed Abdulahmid (on bass) who co-wrote the song with Amanda and Cuban Born Alexander Brown on trumpet. Lyrics were co-written with tres player Pablosky Rosales. The music was arranged by and recorded with guitarist and producer Kevin Laliberte, bassist Drew Birston and percussionist Rosendo "Chendy" Leon, her long-time band mates."I have been a ballet fan my whole life, so it was a dream come true to incorporate these beautiful dancers in my video." says Amanda. "I wanted to capture the feeling of falling and losing one's balance. The song portrays someone who has gone mad from love...but I leave the rest up to your interpretation" Amanda has been recognized throughout her career with multiple nominations as Latin Jazz Artist of the Year (Canada's National Jazz Awards), Best World Music Artist (Canadian Folk Music Awards) and she was the winner of Best World Music Artist (Toronto Independent Music Awards). Her albums have reached the top 10 on iTunes World Music charts. She has also worked as a radio host, as TV personality and actress.Career highlights include headlining the Blue Note jazz club in NYC, the FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the Pan American Games in Mexico and Canada. She has also been a guest recording and touring artist of award-winning guitarist Jesse Cook. She has sold out Toronto's Koerner Hall multiple times and Ottawa's National Arts Centre and Winter Garden Theatre.Amanda's latest and fourth album Libre is her most eclectic creation to date and it launces digitally in the USA on October 30th and available in stores on November 6th.



