Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/10/2020

Alt-Pop Duo Artdei Release Cryptic, Mind-Bending Music Video For "Kawhi"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Washington DC alt-pop duo Artdei (pronounced "Art Day") are getting a head start on Halloween with the release of a psychologically thrilling new music video for their single "Kawhi." The track is off their debut EP Don't Worry, which was released September 25th

Artdei vocalist David White (AKA DWhite) and instrumentalist David Della (AKA Della) are both heavily influenced by the horror movie genre and used that influence to illustrate the feelings of energy and tension heard in the single. The brief, wordless narrative is an enthralling story that keeps you guessing until the very end.

"The music video idea came purely from the imagery provoked by the atmosphere and sound of the single," says Dwhite.

Somewhere between the worlds of hip hop and bedroom pop, "Kawhi" was originally an old beat that Della created and archived. DWhite found it by accident while looking through old files and brought it back to life, with an intense vocal and lyric performance perfectly matching the heavy futuristic synth and powerful drums.

The title draws from DWhite being inspired by the unmatched athleticism of the basketball player Kawhi Leonard. "I'd like to note that this track was produced before Game 7 vs. the Nuggets, but he is still a two-time finals MVP so whatever," says DWhite.

Art in all forms plays a significant role in the lives of both DWhite and Della, so much so that they dedicate full days to playing music, painting, and reciting poetry. The first "Art Day" commenced in Summer 2019, as the group took the roof to make music in the sweltering Washington, DC heat. Art days are meant to represent moments of reflection and disconnection from the busyness of everyday life. "Now more than ever is it imperative that you pour energy into activities that give you joy, which is precisely how Artdei was birthed." says DWhite

Artde released their first single titled "Like That" on July 10th, 2020. Since then, the duo has released a number of music videos and comedy sketches (including an ode to the "Cholula Hot Sauce Girl") with intentions to create a YouTube presence in addition to their musical aspirations.






Most read news of the week
Sean Ono Lennon Interviews Julian Lennon, Paul McCartney & Elton John In John Lennon At 80 On BBC Radio 2
Alicia Keys' New Album 'ALICIA' Tops US R&B Albums Chart
Why Don't We Return With 'Fallin''
Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails 'Hurt'
Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Tenille Townes On Three CCMA Awards
Folklore Urbano NYC Launches 'Black Is Beautiful' - The First Single Off Its New Album El Barrio Project - Salsa
Romy Makes Solo Debut With 'Lifetime'
RBD Announce Global Event, Ser O Parecer, The Virtual Global Reunion
YG Announces 'My Life 4Hunnid' Tracklist




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195911 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021731853485107 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how