News
Country 02/10/2020

Megan Barker Releases New Single "Smokin' Again"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer/songwriter Megan Barker recently released her newest single "Smokin' Again."
With traditional country lyrics like I burned through my Bible, read every verse, punched the clock early, stayed late at work, I'm swearing off bourbon 'cause it ain't my friend, and I hate that I'm thinking bout smoking again, the song paints a vivid picture about the struggle of everyday vices.
"Smokin' Again is about breaking old habits," Megan explains. "As humans, we love to go back to whatever is comfortable. Whether it's cigarettes or old flames, fighting those urges can be tough."

Megan Barker came into this world with songwriting in her blood. Born in Nashville, Megan's father wrote songs for legends like Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, Hank Williams Jr. and more. By the age of 16, Megan was living in Las Vegas and performing live music professionally on the world famous Las Vegas Strip, and opening concerts for superstars like Lee Brice, Montgomery Gentry, Eli Young Band and more.

Since moving back to her hometown of Nashville, TN in 2017, Megan has performed at famed venues and showcases like The Bluebird Cafe, Whiskey Jam, BusCall, Revival, CMA Fest and more. In 2018, Megan released her highly anticipated EP "Leather Souls," produced by Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne), which has garnered 400K streams to date. That same year, Megan started the popular weekly live show in Nashville, Jammin In Jammies, which features hit songwriters performing their hit songs in pajamas.

In 2019, Megan embarked on her first European tour, traveling across both Scotland and Ireland. She has also received endorsements from Shure Microphones, McPherson Guitars and Dan Post cowboy boots.
For more information, visit www.meganbarker.com






