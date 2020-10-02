Arrows In Action Release Eye-catching, Arcade-Style Music Video Game





Spending equal time in the studio and on the road, the band has earned the right to rub shoulders with some of their personal idols. From having All Time Low's Rian Dawson produce one of their tracks to opening for household names like The 1975, We The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florida pop-punk/rock quartet Arrows in Action has released a new music video for their recent single "Failing on Purpose" that is going to transport you to a different world entirely. The eye-catching simulation turns the band into an 80's style arcade game as they attempt to defeat the evil transforming tour van.Beginning with a "choose your fighter" scene that highlights the band members' strengths and more hilariously, their weaknesses (like " Smooth " by Santana), they march into battle 8-bit style, armed only with their instruments and "mad riffs." As they continuously fail the level against the evil transforming van (which you can't help but think represents a van breaking down and ruining the band's touring plans), you begin to draw comparisons to real life."The song is about the anxiety and uncertainty of being in a relationship that you're on the verge of ruining," says vocalist Victor Viramontes-Pattison. "It's about constantly second-guessing if what you're doing is right. The video's a metaphor of how in many aspects, these types of video games can be related to the difficulties of life. You learn from you failures to work toward succeeding."Teeming with new-age nostalgia, the four-pronged band of Viramontes-Pattison, Jesse Frimmel, Matt Fowler and Tony Farah consider the current evolution of the band to be the match to the fuse for all that is to come. Every ounce of their internal energy reserve is expelled while playing as an act of full liberation that is never clouded by taking themselves too seriously.Spending equal time in the studio and on the road, the band has earned the right to rub shoulders with some of their personal idols. From having All Time Low's Rian Dawson produce one of their tracks to opening for household names like The 1975, We The Kings and Jimmy Eat World, the band has won both online and in-person credibility for their hustle. With multiple Spotify curated playlist placements and over 1 million global streams, Arrows in Action has carved out their own niche in the modern rock domain.



