Rising Artist Oliver Malcolm Reflects Pensively On New Single "Outside"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by the documentaries and autobiographies of his music idols, rising artist Oliver Malcolm was moved to write his new single " Outside " on Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music. A gorgeous and pensive single, ripe for the times, the young artist was reflecting on the duality of a celebrity's feeling of loneliness while being celebrated by adoring fans. On "Outside," Oliver croons, "...It may seem cool from the outside. But trust me you don't want this life. Ain't no one there to cheer you on, when you're alone at night." Sharing a little more on the concept behind the track, Oliver had this to say:"At the time of writing 'Outside' I was watching a lot of old documentaries on music and legends of the past. Artists of all different genres but predominantly rock n roll. The common theme which threaded through the different stories was that of a twisted, dark side of fame which the artists happened to find themselves in. They either hadn't anticipated it or they hadn't known it was there because on the outside it always seems as if the positive attributes of fame outweigh the burdens of it. This was really interesting to me because I'd never thought about this or explored this idea at depth and although I'm not famous I thought it would be interesting to write a song from the perspective of one of these rock stars. And there are parallels in what they talked about, in terms of isolation and loneliness, with how I feel and how I think everyone feels at times. So I thought not only would it be an interesting song to hear from a different perspective but also interesting to relate to for people in stages of their lives when it's relevant. The roller coaster lifestyle of these rock stars - ups and downs, triumphs and losses, which everyone experiences in life. This constant battle between good and evil no matter how small or large it may be. Of course this is just one aspect of life but nevertheless I feel that it touches on many different themes and presents interesting questions that we must ask ourselves from time to time."- Oliver MalcolmWith this new track, Oliver continues to showcase his natural songwriting ability and a pension for stirring musicianship. Oliver Malcolm got his start early, teaching himself how to spin records at 12 years old. Shortly after, he downloaded Logic and taught himself how to produce - working with IDK, Aluna George, Joey Bada$$, Jay Rock, Masego Tinashe and more. Now twenty, Oliver has developed his own voice. Touching everything from the production, vocals, songwriting, engineering, mixing and mastering, Oliver's sound is unique and does not fit the mold of one genre. Quick to be praised by the likes of New York Times, TIME Magazine, Pigeons & Planes, Interview Magazine, CLASH, NME and more, Oliver Malcolm is priming his trajectory to be a long and critical one. A multidisciplinary at heart, this is just the beginning of what music lovers can look forward to from the new artist.



