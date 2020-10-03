Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today





Eight of the 12 songs from The Woman in Me appeared on Billboard's country singles chart, with four — "Any Man of Mine," "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" "You Win My Love" and "No One Needs to Know" reaching No. 1. "Any Man of Mine" also gave Twain her first Top 40 crossover hit. The Woman in Me spent 29 weeks atop the country albums chart and was 1995's best-selling country album. It won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album in 1996 and later was ranked No. 8 on CMT's list of 40 Greatest Country Albums.



The Woman in Me, Twain's second album, debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard country chart in February 1995, entering the Billboard 200 three weeks later at 197. The album continued to climb steadily, finally hitting No. 1 on the country chart in July, the same week "Any Man of Mine" became Twain's first chart-topping country single. By that point, the album was already gold; by the end of 1995, it had sold 4 million copies, making it the year's top-selling country album. In 1996, it passed Patsy Cline's Greatest Hits to become the best-selling album by a female country artist (a title Twain's 1997 follow-up, Come on Over, would claim in 1999). The Woman in Me reached Diamond status for shipments of 10 million copies in 1997, then 12 million in 2000. It has sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide.



The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition - Tracklist:



Disc 1: The Woman in Me Remastered

Home Ain't Where His

Any Man Of Mine

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!

The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

Is There Life After Love?

If It Don't Take Two

You Win My Love

Raining On Our Love

Leaving Is The Only Way Out

No One Needs To Know

God Bless The Child



Disc 2: Live and Remixed

You Win My Love [Live From Vegas]

No One Needs To Know [Live From Vegas]

Any Man of Mine [Live From Vegas]

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Vegas]

(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Live From Vegas]

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix]

Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix - Without Steel Guitar]

The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version - Without Steel Guitar]

(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Dance Mix]

(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix]

You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix]

God Bless The Child [Single Mix - Country Version]

God Bless The Child [Single Mix - Without Banjo]

(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix]

Home Ain't Where His



Disc 3: The Woman in Me - Shania Vocal Mix

Home Ain't Where His

The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

No One Needs To Know

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

Is There Life After Love?

If It Don't Take Two

You Win My Love

Any Man Of Mine

Raining On Our Love

(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!

Leaving Is The Only Way Out New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shania Twain today releases the 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition of her huge album, The Woman in Me. The diamond edition contains a newly remastered version of the multi-platinum album and previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, and mixes. The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition is available in two and three CD configurations; the mastered album is available in LP and limited-edition color variant LP versions.Eight of the 12 songs from The Woman in Me appeared on Billboard's country singles chart, with four — "Any Man of Mine," "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" "You Win My Love" and "No One Needs to Know" reaching No. 1. "Any Man of Mine" also gave Twain her first Top 40 crossover hit. The Woman in Me spent 29 weeks atop the country albums chart and was 1995's best-selling country album. It won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album in 1996 and later was ranked No. 8 on CMT's list of 40 Greatest Country Albums.The Woman in Me, Twain's second album, debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard country chart in February 1995, entering the Billboard 200 three weeks later at 197. The album continued to climb steadily, finally hitting No. 1 on the country chart in July, the same week "Any Man of Mine" became Twain's first chart-topping country single. By that point, the album was already gold; by the end of 1995, it had sold 4 million copies, making it the year's top-selling country album. In 1996, it passed Patsy Cline's Greatest Hits to become the best-selling album by a female country artist (a title Twain's 1997 follow-up, Come on Over, would claim in 1999). The Woman in Me reached Diamond status for shipments of 10 million copies in 1997, then 12 million in 2000. It has sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide.The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition - Tracklist:Disc 1: The Woman in Me RemasteredHome Ain't Where His Heart Is (Anymore)Any Man Of MineWhose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)Is There Life After Love?If It Don't Take TwoYou Win My LoveRaining On Our LoveLeaving Is The Only Way OutNo One Needs To KnowGod Bless The ChildDisc 2: Live and RemixedYou Win My Love [Live From Vegas]No One Needs To Know [Live From Vegas]Any Man of Mine [Live From Vegas]Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Vegas](If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Live From Vegas]Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix]Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix - Without Steel Guitar]The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version - Without Steel Guitar](If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Dance Mix](If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix]You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix]God Bless The Child [Single Mix - Country Version]God Bless The Child [Single Mix - Without Banjo](If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix]Home Ain't Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You've Got A Way [Medley - Live/DirecTVMix]Disc 3: The Woman in Me - Shania Vocal MixHome Ain't Where His Heart Is (Anymore)The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)No One Needs To KnowWhose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?Is There Life After Love?If It Don't Take TwoYou Win My LoveAny Man Of MineRaining On Our Love(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!Leaving Is The Only Way Out



