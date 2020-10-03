Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes



"Cuss A Little" is truthfully me, no filter," shares Kylie. "I wrote it when I was nineteen with Walker Hayes, someone who has seen me grow since the beginning. This song has always meant a lot to me and I'm so glad I finally get to share it with others"



Walker adds, "I can't believe Kylie was in her teens when we wrote this. Even crazier how it has stood the test time. I know this song and the way she and Shane were able to bring it together will most definitely meet people where they are & make them pull over. I did when I heard it the first time."



Famed songwriter and producer Shane McAnally says of Kylie, "It doesn't matter how good, technically, of a singer you are. It's a sound. I've never heard a voice that sounds like Kylie's. And that's undeniable." You can read more from her recent piece with American Songwriter HERE.



Kylie recently released "Break Things" which has continued to accumulate impressive streaming numbers since its release. The infectious track hit both the Spotify US and Global Viral Charts and was also selected as part of the Amazon Weekly One program. Kylie just released the official video for "Break Things" which can be viewed HERE. In an exclusive with People.com, fans can also watch the behind the scene footage for the "Break Things" video.



The Oklahoma native starting writing songs at the age of 12 and gained national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led Kylie to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call



To give fans a glimpse into her upbringing and passion to pursue music, Kylie returned to her hometown of Newcastle, OK to film her "Hometown Heartland" series earlier this year. Fans can watch all six episodes HERE.

An avid yoga enthusiast, Kylie has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification and participates in yoga daily. While stuck at home and unable to tour, Kylie created the #namasteathome series where fans can participate in short yoga flows/light workouts, watch HERE.



