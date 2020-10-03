Shawn Mendes Releases New Single "Wonder" Out Now





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY nominated multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released "Wonder," the first single and title track off his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Wonder, which be released on December 4, 2020 via Island Records/Universal Musi.The song was written by Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris, Thomas Hull, & Nate Mercereau and produced by Mendes, Kid Harpoon, & Mercereau. The album was recorded during a series of recording sessions in Rhinebeck, NY & Big Sur, CA over the past year. The video was directed by Matty Peacock & Written by Shawn Mendes, Matty Peacock, & Connor Brashier.




