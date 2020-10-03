The Album By Blackpink Out Now





Discovered by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is comprised of JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA: four immensely charismatic vocalists, dancers, and burgeoning fashion icons. Released in 2016, their debut "SQUARE ONE" quickly proved their crossover power; in 2018, "SQUARE UP" climbed to #40 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. Several months after "SQUARE UP" hit the charts, YG Entertainment and Interscope Records announced a global partnership for BLACKPINK, paving the way for the group's international breakthrough. With their EP Kill This Love arriving in April 2019, BLACKPINK further boosted their popularity by successfully completing a world tour and becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, the largest music festival in the U.S. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the year's most wildly anticipated releases, THE ALBUM by BLACKPINK is out today via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records/ Universal Music. With guest spots from Selena Gomez and Cardi B, THE ALBUM is the first full-length studio effort from the powerhouse K-pop quartet.Also today, BLACKPINK have premiered the mind-blowing visual for "Lovesick Girls," the third single from THE ALBUM. Later this month, BLACKPINK will achieve another milestone with the premiere of their highly awaited Netflix documentary, Light Up The Sky. Arriving on October 14, the all-access documentary details the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.Along with "Lovesick Girls," THE ALBUM features BLACKPINK's smash hit singles " How You Like That " and " Ice Cream " (feat. Selena Gomez). Released on June 26, " How You Like That " recently won Song of Summer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The trap-pop anthem also shattered a number of YouTube records (including most views within the first 24 hours for a music video), and charted in 26 countries around the world. Meanwhile, " Ice Cream " debuted at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its August 28 premiere, emerging as the first BLACKPINK single to crack the chart's top 20.Tracklist for THE ALBUM by BLACKPINK:How You Like ThatIce Cream (feat. Selena Gomez)Pretty SavageBet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)Lovesick GirlsCrazy Over YouLove To Hate MeYou Never KnowThis weekend exclusively through Postmates Unlimited, Postmates' membership service, five lucky winners will receive a BLACKPINK prize pack worth $100 each. It's easy for Postmates Unlimited members to enter to win starting Friday, 10/2, by opening Postmates and entering code BLINK before Sunday, 10/4. Plus, fans can order cones and pints all weekend long (10/2-10/4) from the BLACKPINK Ice Cream Chillin' collection on Postmates. They'll deliver right to fans' doors so they can keep listening to THE ALBUM.Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, BLACKPINK have redefined the possibilities of K-pop, transcending all categorization and ascending to global stardom. With their unstoppably catchy single "DDU-DU DDU-DU," the South Korean quartet broke the record for highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 debut by an all-female K-pop act, while its head-turning video surpassed 10 million views in just six hours and racked up 36.2 million views in one day.Discovered by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is comprised of JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA: four immensely charismatic vocalists, dancers, and burgeoning fashion icons. Released in 2016, their debut "SQUARE ONE" quickly proved their crossover power; in 2018, "SQUARE UP" climbed to #40 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. Several months after "SQUARE UP" hit the charts, YG Entertainment and Interscope Records announced a global partnership for BLACKPINK, paving the way for the group's international breakthrough. With their EP Kill This Love arriving in April 2019, BLACKPINK further boosted their popularity by successfully completing a world tour and becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, the largest music festival in the U.S.



