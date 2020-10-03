Bon Jovi Release "2020," 15th Studio Album Available Now



Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a year that has defied all expectations, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released their 15th studio album 2020 today on Island Records/Universal Music. Already critically acclaimed, USA Today called the album "BRILLIANT" and Associated Press wrote of the depth of lyrics within the songs that "chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."With touring sidelined, the band has taken to the airwaves to launch the album with a special performance live on iHeart radio October 2 at 7pm ET (check local listings). The band will perform new songs from 2020 along with a few classic Bon Jovi favorites.Originally set for release on May 15, 2020 was a completed album with a breadth and depth of songwriting, titled for a challenging and pivotal election year. Along with all of America, Jon found himself unexpectedly experiencing a world-altering coronavirus pandemic, followed quickly by the staggering events of George Floyd's death and the ensuing national movement for racial equality. He knew there was even more to say about 2020. Writing from a home studio, two new songs were born: "American Reckoning" and "Do What You Can" encompass these events and made the album a complete body of work.Well known for his extensive philanthropic work, Jon spent the initial quarantine days and weeks with his wife Dorothea helping feed those in need at their JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, NJ. Later, the couple opened a Food Bank on the East End of Long Island to meet the food demands of the in-need population there."No band has stirred more empathy, articulated the feelings of uncertainty, and comforted fans with reassurance than the Jersey rockers in the first weeks of the outbreak," USA Today said of the storied band's impact during those historic weeks.TRACKLISTING (with songwriter credits):Limitless (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)Do What You Can (Jon Bon Jovi)American Reckoning (Jon Bon Jovi)Beautiful Drug (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)Story of Love (Jon Bon Jovi)Let It Rain (Jon Bon Jovi)Lower the Flag (Jon Bon Jovi)Blood in the Water (Jon Bon Jovi)Brothers in Arms (Jon Bon Jovi)Unbroken (Jon Bon Jovi)Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.



