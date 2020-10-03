Jacob Collier "Is On Another Level" Says Grammy.com, Hear Fresh Version Of His Song Ft. Kiana Ledé



Listen to "



In a sweeping new interview, Grammy.com declares that Jacob "is on another level," and that Djesse Vol. 3 shows off his "remarkable vision for what music can do and how it can connect people across the world." The feature follows a deluge of key appearances for Collier, including interviews on Amanpour, NPR Weekend Edition, Vice News Tonight, a Genius Verified and boundary-pushing performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's PlayAtHome series and NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.



Earlier in

Save your spot here: https://www.jacobcollier.com/tour



Featuring



Vol. 3 is the latest installment in Collier's four-part series that he began releasing in fall 2018, with Vol. 1 and 2 each winning a GRAMMY® Award this year. Thus far Jacob Collier has released over 40 new recordings, arranged, produced, engineered and recorded himself. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY-winner Jacob Collier has shared a newly recorded acoustic version of Djesse Vol. 3 highlight "In Too Deep," featuring rising R&B star Kiana Ledé. The song arrives during a busy end-of-summer for Collier, who released his widely celebrated and star-studded album Djesse Vol. 3 (Interscope/Decca/Hajanga) in August, collaborated with SZA on a new song, performed Coldplay's " Fix You " to help raise funds and awareness for There With Care, and has confronted the uncertainty of live concerts in the pandemic by announcing a game-changing, risk-free 91-date world tour.Listen to " In Too Deep " here: https://jacobcollier.lnk.to/InTooDeepAcousticIn a sweeping new interview, Grammy.com declares that Jacob "is on another level," and that Djesse Vol. 3 shows off his "remarkable vision for what music can do and how it can connect people across the world." The feature follows a deluge of key appearances for Collier, including interviews on Amanpour, NPR Weekend Edition, Vice News Tonight, a Genius Verified and boundary-pushing performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's PlayAtHome series and NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.Earlier in September Collier also turned music industry heads and struck a chord with fans when he announced a massive 91-date Djesse World Tour. But instead of selling tickets, he partnered with event technology platform Lyte to offer a risk-free reservation system for fans, and will only announce dates and venues once it's safe to see live music again. Collier talked about the tour with Rolling Stone.Save your spot here: https://www.jacobcollier.com/tourFeaturing Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Kiana Ledé, Kimbra, Mahalia, Rapsody, T-Pain, Tank and The Bangas, Tori Kelly, and Ty Dolla $ign, the music of Djesse Vol. 3 has been met with uproarious praise from The New York Times, TIME, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, NPR Music and millions of fans across the world.Vol. 3 is the latest installment in Collier's four-part series that he began releasing in fall 2018, with Vol. 1 and 2 each winning a GRAMMY® Award this year. Thus far Jacob Collier has released over 40 new recordings, arranged, produced, engineered and recorded himself.



