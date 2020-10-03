Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 03/10/2020

Jacob Collier "Is On Another Level" Says Grammy.com, Hear Fresh Version Of His Song Ft. Kiana Ledé

Jacob Collier "Is On Another Level" Says Grammy.com, Hear Fresh Version Of His Song Ft. Kiana Ledé
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY-winner Jacob Collier has shared a newly recorded acoustic version of Djesse Vol. 3 highlight "In Too Deep," featuring rising R&B star Kiana Ledé. The song arrives during a busy end-of-summer for Collier, who released his widely celebrated and star-studded album Djesse Vol. 3 (Interscope/Decca/Hajanga) in August, collaborated with SZA on a new song, performed Coldplay's "Fix You" to help raise funds and awareness for There With Care, and has confronted the uncertainty of live concerts in the pandemic by announcing a game-changing, risk-free 91-date world tour.
Listen to "In Too Deep" here: https://jacobcollier.lnk.to/InTooDeepAcoustic

In a sweeping new interview, Grammy.com declares that Jacob "is on another level," and that Djesse Vol. 3 shows off his "remarkable vision for what music can do and how it can connect people across the world." The feature follows a deluge of key appearances for Collier, including interviews on Amanpour, NPR Weekend Edition, Vice News Tonight, a Genius Verified and boundary-pushing performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's PlayAtHome series and NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.

Earlier in September Collier also turned music industry heads and struck a chord with fans when he announced a massive 91-date Djesse World Tour. But instead of selling tickets, he partnered with event technology platform Lyte to offer a risk-free reservation system for fans, and will only announce dates and venues once it's safe to see live music again. Collier talked about the tour with Rolling Stone.
Save your spot here: https://www.jacobcollier.com/tour

Featuring Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Kiana Ledé, Kimbra, Mahalia, Rapsody, T-Pain, Tank and The Bangas, Tori Kelly, and Ty Dolla $ign, the music of Djesse Vol. 3 has been met with uproarious praise from The New York Times, TIME, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, NPR Music and millions of fans across the world.

Vol. 3 is the latest installment in Collier's four-part series that he began releasing in fall 2018, with Vol. 1 and 2 each winning a GRAMMY® Award this year. Thus far Jacob Collier has released over 40 new recordings, arranged, produced, engineered and recorded himself.






Most read news of the week
Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Tenille Townes On Three CCMA Awards
RBD Announce Global Event, Ser O Parecer, The Virtual Global Reunion
YG Announces 'My Life 4Hunnid' Tracklist
Rhiannon Giddens Recreates Her Song "Cry No More" With Composer Michael Abels, Members Of The Met Opera Chorus, Nashville Ballet
Making Movies Announce Ameri'kana Fest: Four Nights Of Music, Conversation & Music Education Featuring Los Lobos, Flor De Toloache, Cedric Burnside, Terrance Simien, & More
Wyclef Jean, Darin Atwater And Soulful Symphony Collaborate To Reimagine Musical Traditions For Preakness 145
Canada's Soul/Funk Legends Team Up With Soul Diva Melba Moore On New Single 'Tiempo'
Camille Harris Releases New Single 'Anyway' This Month
R3HAB & Nina Nesbitt Team Up For House-Pop Single 'Family Values'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0230510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021593570709229 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how