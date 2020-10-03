Drake Says He Used To Date SZA On 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode 2'



SZA has not responded to Drake's claim, but she apparently unfollowed him on Instagram after the song dropped. Their relationship was thought to be platonic prior to this. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin released their new album Savage Mode II featuring a surprise appearance from October's Very Own. On their collaboration "Mr. Right Now," Drizzy made a shocking revelation, claiming that he used to date SZA over a decade ago."Said she wanna f**k to some SZA—wait, 'cause I used to date SZA back in '08," he raps.Drake's announcement came as a surprise to fans, who shared their reactions on social media. Drake would have been 21 or 22 years old at the time, while SZA was 17 or 18.SZA has not responded to Drake's claim, but she apparently unfollowed him on Instagram after the song dropped. Their relationship was thought to be platonic prior to this. Drake was spotted backstage at SZA's "Ctrl Tour" in Toronto in 2017. He recently shared his support when she dropped her single " Hit Different " last month. "Solana is the chefs kiss," he wrote on Instagram Stories.



