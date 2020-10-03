Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 03/10/2020

Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Jamaican YouTube star with close to a million Youtube subscribers releases a new single and a new sound on MVB Records.

He is known all over the Caribbean as an actor and music artist. Trabass reached critical success in the music business when his EP titled "Trabulation" shook up Billboard and reached number 8 on the Top Reggae Albums charts during December 2016. Fast forward to 2020 and the popular Jamaican entertainer is with a new record label, new management, and he also created a new company; Trabass Production, llc. His upcoming single on MVB RECORDS is titled "Don't Tell Nobody", and it features another rising reggae artist named Lincoln 3dot. The song is a definite hit with its futuristic dancehall reggae/pop vibe that will have his fans all over the world clamoring for more. And if what we learned is true, Trabass has more in store of this new sound and direction that he's trying to establish.


https://youtu.be/eo37y8M2Pds 

"Don't Tell Nobody" has an exclusive pre-release (early) date on Apple Music for October 9th, but all other stores; Spotify, TIDAL, Amazon Music, etc., will have to wait for the official release date of October 16th. Not much is known about Trabass's new team, but after doing some research we know that MVB RECORDS is an established independent record label that has been around since 2006, and Trabass's new management team First.Finger Entertainment is involved in media and film production.

Listeners can visit Trabass at his official website www.OfficialTrabass.com 






