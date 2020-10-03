Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/10/2020

International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Israeli born singer Tally Koren lives up to her Hebrew name (shine) and believes it's the beauty of her duty to spread words of encouragement. Based on the remarkable story of Koren's, how even through the untimely loss of her adored British husband she still radiated positivity in that dark time.

The BBC 2 radio song 'BEAUTY OF THE DUTY' is the fourth single from the Fringe Award Winner for best singer songwriter's forthcoming LP to be released in 2021. It follows the success of her last release, which has been inspiring the nation, a song of hope with a title that's become the mantra of our current situation, 'Keep Going'.


This Anthem for Motivation electro acoustic track was recorded live in Abbey Road. Produced by Koren and Phil Curran, her co-producer for the last 10 years. Mixed by Grammy nominated Mike Stevens, (musical director/ for Take That, Annie Lennox).The low resonance of Koren's velvet caught the attention of a producer for the James Bond franchise, placing her as an Israeli agent in 'Quantum of Solace.' Tally has an impressive catalogue of live performances under her belt: including Royal Albert Hall, The National Arboretum, House of Lords and MK Dons Stadium.

www.tallykoren.com www.facebook.com/tallykoren www.instagaram.com/tallykoren twitter.com/tallykoren

For more information contact Barbie Cook : info@tckproduction.com






