News
Pop / Rock 05/10/2020

Steve Aoki & Timmy Trumpet Battle It Out On 'Tarantino'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On "Tarantino," Steve Aoki & Timmy Trumpet modernize the classic surf guitar riff made famous via Pulp Fiction. Aoki's mesmerizing electro beats combined with Trumpet's eccentric horn licks and STARX's hard psy stylings set off a vigorous revamp where Aoki's 'Rave Royale' concept comes into full view. "Tarantino" is the first single to be revealed from Aoki's forthcoming 6OKI - Rave Royale EP, which promises six collaborative songs alongside accompanying music videos, due out on Dim Mak this fall.

Steve Aoki says, "It started with 3OKI, 4OKI, 5OKI, & now 6OKI. The series is about my club & festival roots - songs that go off live & serve ravers in the front row! Covid-19 halted live shows, but I'm still making tunes with that live energy."

Timmy Trumpet adds, "Working and touring with Steve is always WILD but making this track was something else! We wanted to capture the craziness of life on the road in one track so people can party wherever they are in the world right now."

Directed by Roland de Keizer from PitchParrot Studios, the official "Tarantino" video is the gateway into the 6OKI - Rave Royale universe. Set upon the Isle of Raves, Aoki and his collaborators compete in a battle royale, seeking out victory by any means necessary.

"Tarantino" propels into action as a blimp drops Team 6OKI (Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet & STARX) into one of the 6 maps on the Isle of Rave: the Highlands battlezone. Their mission is to race through the alpine terrain and reach the island's Rave Arena before the doors close, lest their fate be forever sealed into eternal FOMO. Along the way, the protagonists face off against Team Mean led by Raver Randy, an overly-extra, overbearing raver who will do anything to prevent Team 6OKI from prevailing. High-speed animation and cake flinging ensue, with Aoki and Trumpet in a race against the clock to be the last ravers standing.






