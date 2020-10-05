Figueroa "End Of Summer" Single Out Today From Amon Tobin's Nomark Records!





"End of Summer" is the sound of the warm nights drawing in but reaching for a place beyond. This brand new track is released alongside Amon's reinterpretation of "Put Me Under". The original version of "Put Me Under" appears on Figueroa's debut album The World As We Know It. The version we're releasing today is a gorgeous re-working from Amon (as himself, yeh, get your heads around that).



Some lovely things have been said about the Figueroa album:



"The World As We Know It is psych-folk as it's never been heard before… Tobin has taken folk's ongoing evolution and pushed it another giant step forwards." - Kris Needs in Prog Magazine



"A Landmark Record" - Trebuchet Magazine



"Mesmeric…an unexpected treat" - Electronic Sound Magazine



"An intoxicating collection of dreamy psych-folk" - Flood Magazine



"Superb" - Exclaim!



"A gem" - The Vancouver Sun New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's been quite a year for Nomark so far, from the beautiful collaboration with Thys on the Ghostcards EP in the spring, through the bass blitz of Fight! Fight! Fight! from Two Fingers in May, to the delicious, genre defining psych-folk of Figueroa's The World As We Know It at the height of the Summer in July. And now, as this strangest of Summers begins to fade into the Autumn's embrace, a brand new Double A-Side single is set for release today."End of Summer" is the sound of the warm nights drawing in but reaching for a place beyond. This brand new track is released alongside Amon's reinterpretation of "Put Me Under". The original version of "Put Me Under" appears on Figueroa's debut album The World As We Know It. The version we're releasing today is a gorgeous re-working from Amon (as himself, yeh, get your heads around that).Some lovely things have been said about the Figueroa album:"The World As We Know It is psych-folk as it's never been heard before… Tobin has taken folk's ongoing evolution and pushed it another giant step forwards." - Kris Needs in Prog Magazine"A Landmark Record" - Trebuchet Magazine"Mesmeric…an unexpected treat" - Electronic Sound Magazine"An intoxicating collection of dreamy psych-folk" - Flood Magazine"Superb" - Exclaim!"A gem" - The Vancouver Sun



