New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music

Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Music has announced the release of five new Amazon Original tracks from artists Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sara Davachi, Chuck Johnson, and Ludovico Einaudi. The songs are available to stream on Amazon Music's relaxation-themed "Dream Time" playlist as well as the new " Sleep " station.Max Richter writes, "It is now five years since I wrote SLEEP. In the intervening time we have performed work all over the world, and made this eight-hour journey through the night with thousands of sleepers. These performance experiences have been fascinating for me and have given me a fresh perspective on this material. It has been wonderful to bring some of this experience back to the music itself in the form of this remix.""This piece is part of a tape-delay process that I've been preoccupied with as of late," says Sarah Davachi. "The flaneur, the wanderer who observes at a distance but engages with a particular emotional intimacy, has been a guiding metaphor throughout.Chuck Johnson writes, "'Mallow' was composed during a California late summer when finding pockets of respite and refuge seemed especially opportune. A quiet cove on the Central Coast, hidden from the smoke and surrounded by cliffs covered in chaparral."Amazon Music's "Dream Time" playlist and newly-launched Sleep station offer listeners a calming musical experience, with ambient, downtempo tracks perfect for relaxation and rest."What is wonderful about these songs is that they can be as thrilling as they are calming," says Amazon Music's Stephen Brower. "To hear a familiar melody like 'When The Party's Over' re-imagined in Chad Lawson's beautiful playing or to drift into the totally new world Chuck Johnson creates on pedal steel with 'Mallow' is to listen in a way that's as rewarding as it is relaxing, and it's great to offer that experience to listeners with these songs."Amazon Music listeners can find the Amazon Original tracks from Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson, and Ludovico Einaudi on the "Dream Time" playlist as well as the new " Sleep " station. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Dream Time playlist" or "Alexa play the Sleep station" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to these tracks, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



