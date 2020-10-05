Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 05/10/2020

Lupe Fiasco + Soundtrakk Release 'Tape Tape' Featuring Two New Trap Singles "Oh Yes" And "Apologetic"

Lupe Fiasco + Soundtrakk Release 'Tape Tape' Featuring Two New Trap Singles "Oh Yes" And "Apologetic"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lupe Fiasco and Chicago producer Soundtrakk released TAPE TAPE, a two track bundle featuring the trap songs "Oh Yes" and "Apologetic." Citing artists like Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert as their inspiration, TAPE TAPE finds Lupe and Soundtrakk venturing into the world of trap music. The project follows Lupe's recent EP HOUSE, a critically-acclaimed collaboration with up and coming producer Kaelin Ellis.
Listen to TAPE TAPE here: https://orcd.co/tapetape

Soundtrakk is a GRAMMY-nominated producer best known for producing Lupe Fiasco hits like "Kick, Push," "Sunshine," "Paris, Tokyo," "Superstar," "WAV Files," and many more. The Chicago-based producer has been with 1st and 15th Entertainment from the label's start. Lupe recently told Vulture "without Soundtrakk, there's no Lupe Fiasco."

Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, better known by his stage name Lupe Fiasco, is a Chicago-born, GRAMMY award-winning American rapper, record producer, entrepreneur, and community advocate. Rising to fame in 2006, following the success of his debut album, Food & Liquor, Lupe has released seven acclaimed studio albums; his latest being Drogas Wave released fall 2018.
TAPE TAPE is out now via 1st and 15th Entertainment / Thirty Tigers.






