Dawn Landes Releases New Album "ROW"

Lead single "Mount Everest" was released earlier this summer, a "tender first look at ROW" (American Songwriter) centered around what Tori described in her memoir as "the worst question of all...Why?" It was followed by "Oh Amelia," which takes place two months into McClure's journey; alone and without human communication for nearly 60 days, she hallucinates a visit from fellow explorer Amelia Earhart. It was featured on Playbill as well as Folk Alley who stated, "The sparse sonic structure of the song evokes a dream-like state in which McClure converses with Earhart." The introspective centerpiece "Dear Heart" was also released, exploring the moments after Tori's first expedition fails; as she finds herself grappling with heartbreak and shame. Rolling Stone called it "A lilting waltz with some sweetly sad fiddle and strings [that] examines the failures, courage, and perseverance of its main subject."



ROW was first commissioned in 2015 by New York Voices in collaboration with The Public Theater/Joe's Pub and showcases a cast of ten characters, a small orchestra, and eighteen songs. The album features many other Louisville artists, including Will Oldham, Rachel Grimes, Ben Sollee, and more. The show was originally set to have it's World Premiere this summer at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival, but had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. "My intention was to release the album the same day as the world premiere," said Landes. "It was disappointing to have to postpone the show, but I feel lucky to be able to share these songs now, in a time when so many people are feeling alone and at sea in the midst of everything."



The Williamstown Theatre Festival also recently announced a partnership with Audible which will include the development, rehearsal, and recording of all seven of their planned productions from this summer. It'll be the first complete theater season released entirely by Audible. The theatrical recording of ROW will feature the full original cast that was set to perform in the world premiere.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Dawn Landes released her new album ROW. The culmination of an ongoing project more than seven years in the making, the collection of songs from the anticipated musical tells the incredible true story of Tori Murden McClure, the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

A Louisville, KY native, Landes first read about McClure's adventure in the local newspaper when she was in high school. The inspiring story stuck with her throughout the years, so when playwright Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier) approached Landes about the possibility of collaborating on a musical, she immediately knew the story she wanted to tell. Based on McClure's bestselling memoir, A Pearl in the Storm, ROW is a collection of moving, powerful songs that take us on a journey with an unstoppable woman.

Lead single "Mount Everest" was released earlier this summer, a "tender first look at ROW" (American Songwriter) centered around what Tori described in her memoir as "the worst question of all...Why?" It was followed by "Oh Amelia," which takes place two months into McClure's journey; alone and without human communication for nearly 60 days, she hallucinates a visit from fellow explorer Amelia Earhart. It was featured on Playbill as well as Folk Alley who stated, "The sparse sonic structure of the song evokes a dream-like state in which McClure converses with Earhart." The introspective centerpiece "Dear Heart" was also released, exploring the moments after Tori's first expedition fails; as she finds herself grappling with heartbreak and shame. Rolling Stone called it "A lilting waltz with some sweetly sad fiddle and strings [that] examines the failures, courage, and perseverance of its main subject."

ROW was first commissioned in 2015 by New York Voices in collaboration with The Public Theater/Joe's Pub and showcases a cast of ten characters, a small orchestra, and eighteen songs. The album features many other Louisville artists, including Will Oldham, Rachel Grimes, Ben Sollee, and more. The show was originally set to have it's World Premiere this summer at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival, but had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. "My intention was to release the album the same day as the world premiere," said Landes. "It was disappointing to have to postpone the show, but I feel lucky to be able to share these songs now, in a time when so many people are feeling alone and at sea in the midst of everything."

The Williamstown Theatre Festival also recently announced a partnership with Audible which will include the development, rehearsal, and recording of all seven of their planned productions from this summer. It'll be the first complete theater season released entirely by Audible. The theatrical recording of ROW will feature the full original cast that was set to perform in the world premiere.

Track List:
01) Independent Spirit
02) Mount Everest
03) (Strong As A) Sister
04) ROW
05) Ode To Eric Fee
06) First Storm: Moby Dick
07) Second Time Around
08) Oh Amelia
09) The Theology of Adventure
10) Avinu Malkeinu, Star of the Sea
11) Second Storm: Hamlet
12) Dear Heart
13) Home of the Brave
14) What Would Odysseus Do?
15) Third Storm: King Lear
16) Second Time Around (Reprise)
17) Dear Heart (Reprise)
18) Calm Seas




