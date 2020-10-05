The Original Motion Picture Score To Julie Taymor's The Glorias Available Today





"The constant in the movie is 'the bus out of time' ride that sometimes includes four ages of



Other instrumentation Goldenthal used in the film included a solo piano acoustic plaintive theme that accompanies the tender scenes with

"For me, the last 'bus' ride offered a great opportunity to gradually be fully expansive. This was orchestrated with a string quartet ending with full orchestra that played completely unbroken through the Main On End Titles of the film," continued Goldenthal.

Listen to the Score here: https://bit.ly/3nctbQ2



About THE GLORIAS

Journalist, fighter, and feminist

THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women's movement, including



Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre-the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the "narrative" is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria's road story is about her "Meetings With Remarkable Women". And that is a love story in itself.



Goldenthal received an Academy Award and Golden



He was also Oscar nominated for the original song "Burn It Blue" from



Most recently, Goldenthal composed the symphonic adagio, October Light for the Pacific Symphony Orchestra which premiered in December 2019. In addition, his Concerto for Trumpet and



Goldenthal has composed music for more than a dozen theatrical productions including Juan Darién: A Carnival Mass which received five Tony nominations including Best Musical, and Original Musical Score for Goldenthal, as well as an Obie Award Off-Broadway for Goldenthal, and four



Goldenthal's large-scale symphonic piece, Fire Water Paper: A Vietnam Oratorio, was commissioned by the Pacific Symphony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. It was released in 1996 on Sony Classical Records and featured soloist Yo-Yo Ma. Goldenthal was also commissioned by the American Ballet Theatre to compose a ballet of Othello, which debuted at the Metropolitan Opera. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zarathustra Music released the original motion picture score to THE GLORIAS wiith music composed and produced by Oscar-winning composer Elliot Goldenthal (Frida). Directed by Julie Taymor (Titus, Across the Universe, Frida), THE GLORIAS became available for digital download and streaming via Prime Video on September 30. The digital album is available today."The constant in the movie is 'the bus out of time' ride that sometimes includes four ages of Gloria with four actresses simultaneously in a timeless journey. Sometimes a solo amplified guitar seems to suggest the open expanse of the 'American Road' and the timelessness of personal reflection. Sometimes the personal is contrasted with the political where full orchestra rises with the aspirations of large gatherings, such as the 1977 Houston Conference or the March on Washington to the worldwide Women's (pink hat) demonstrations of January 2017. The challenge in these scenes was to score the ebb and flow of the large motivational speeches and reactions of the large range of emotions in the listeners," said Goldenthal.Other instrumentation Goldenthal used in the film included a solo piano acoustic plaintive theme that accompanies the tender scenes with Gloria and her mother and saxophones and experimental Jazz form of the 1960s that fit into the urban settings."For me, the last 'bus' ride offered a great opportunity to gradually be fully expansive. This was orchestrated with a string quartet ending with full orchestra that played completely unbroken through the Main On End Titles of the film," continued Goldenthal.Listen to the Score here: https://bit.ly/3nctbQ2About THE GLORIASJournalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir My Life on the Road. THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond.THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women's movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre-the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the "narrative" is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria's road story is about her "Meetings With Remarkable Women". And that is a love story in itself.Goldenthal received an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for his score for Frida and Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his music for Neil Jordan's Interview with the Vampire and Michael Collins. Also notable among his more than 30 film scores are Michael Mann's Public Enemies and Heat, Neil Jordan's The Butcher Boy for which he received the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Music, Joel Schumacher's A Time to Kill and Batman Forever, Gus Van Sant's Drugstore Cowboy and Julie Taymor's The Tempest, Across the Universe, Titus and The Glorias which premiered at Sundance in January 2020 and became available for digital download and streaming via Prime Video on September 30, 2020.He was also Oscar nominated for the original song "Burn It Blue" from Frida with music by Goldenthal and lyrics by Julie Taymor. He has received three Grammy Award nominations (Across the Universe - Best Compilation Soundtrack Album, A Time to Kill - Best Instrumental Composition and Batman Forever - Best Instrumental Composition) and is an Emmy nominee (Great Performances: Dance in America for "Lar Lubovitch's 'Othello'").Most recently, Goldenthal composed the symphonic adagio, October Light for the Pacific Symphony Orchestra which premiered in December 2019. In addition, his Concerto for Trumpet and Strings premiered in 2017 by the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. His Symphony in G# Minor had its European premiere and tour in 2017 conducted by Dennis Russell Davies.Goldenthal has composed music for more than a dozen theatrical productions including Juan Darién: A Carnival Mass which received five Tony nominations including Best Musical, and Original Musical Score for Goldenthal, as well as an Obie Award Off-Broadway for Goldenthal, and four Drama Desk nominations. His other theatrical credits include The Transposed Heads, The Green Bird, The King Stag, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Grounded, and Broadway's M Butterfly. Goldenthal's original opera Grendel, premiered at the LA Opera and had its east coast debut as the centerpiece of the Lincoln Center Festival. Goldenthal was named one of the two finalists for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in music for his work on Grendel.Goldenthal's large-scale symphonic piece, Fire Water Paper: A Vietnam Oratorio, was commissioned by the Pacific Symphony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. It was released in 1996 on Sony Classical Records and featured soloist Yo-Yo Ma. Goldenthal was also commissioned by the American Ballet Theatre to compose a ballet of Othello, which debuted at the Metropolitan Opera.



