October 2020 CD Club Titles Available Now From Varese Sarabande Records

The film rights to Cressida Cowell's first book How to



Regarding his initial creative approach, Powell took the Viking milieu literally and started researching Scandinavian folk tunes and musical traditions, which he says are "wonderfully cold and warm at the same time." DreamWorks' Jeffrey Katzenberg advised him to "throw some Enya at it" [Enya is a prolific Irish singer, songwriter and record producer].



In the film, the adults all speak with a Scottish brogue, whereas the kids have American accents, which Powell saw as a subtle symbol of generational shifts: "So there's this kind of mismatch of Viking theory going on. But what I got from that comment, about 'throwing some Enya at it,' was that Irish, Scottish, and to a certain extent Old English folk songs can have a warmth to them that perhaps I wasn't utilizing, because I was being a bit too intellectual. I thought, okay, I'm just going to go back to my roots, as it were. And those roots are maybe deeper than I'd realized—and before I knew it, I had bagpipes. Even though I laughed, in my head a lot of doors opened."







Additionally, we're excited to share the news that Omni



*Limited Collector's Edition of 3,000 copies



TRACK LISTING



Disc 1:



This is Berk (Alternate Film Version) [1m2alt] (1:05)

This Is Berk (with Original Opening Version) [1m2] (6:10)

Anybody See That? [1m6] (1:24)

War Room [1m7a] (:44)

Training Out There [1m7b-c] (4:23)

Hiccup Comes Homes [2m8] (:23)

Dragon Training [2m9] (3:09)

Wounded [2m10] (1:27)



9. The Dragon Book [2m11] (2:24)

10. Hiccup Focus [2m12] (2:05)

11. Offering [2m13] (:53)

12. Forbidden Friendship [2m14] (4:13)

13. New Tail [2m15] (2:48)

14. Teamwork [3m16] (:44)

15. Charming The Pziiffelback [3m17] (:28)

16. See You Tomorrow [3m18] (3:53)

17. Test Drive [3m20] (2:35)

18. Not So Fireproof [3m21] (1:13)

19. This Time For Sure [3m22] (:46)

20. Astrid Finds Toothless [3m23] (:39)

21. Astrid Goes For A Spin [3m24] (:47)

22. Romantic Flight [3m25] (1:56)

23. Dragon's Den [3m26b] (2:31)

24. Let's Find Dad [3m26c] (1:12)

25. Kill Ring/Stop The Fight [4m27-28] (4:31)



Disc 2:



Not A Viking [4m30] (1:34)



2. Ready/Confront [4m31] (5:19)

3. Relax/Stroke/Hell [4m33-34] (2:09)

4. Over/Less Okay [4m35-37] (6:19)

5. Wings [4m38] (1:19)

6. Counter Attack [5m39] (1:52)

7. Where's Hiccup? [5m40] (2:54)

8. Coming Back Around [5m41] (2:50)

9. Sticks & Stones (Written and Performed by Jónsi) (4:17)

10. The Vikings Have Their Tea [5m50] (2:06)

Bonus Tracks:

11. The Vikings Have Their Tea (Alternate Version) [5m50alt] (2:02)

12. This Is Berk (Demo) [1m2] (6:11)

13. New Tail (Demo) [2m15] (2:54)

14. See You Tomorrow (Demo) [3m18] (3:54)

15. Test Drive (Demo) [3m20] (2:33)

16. Romantic Flight (Demo) [3m25] (1:57)

