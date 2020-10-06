Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 06/10/2020

Ella Mai Returns With Her Spellbinding Single "Not Another Love Song"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing her musical return last week via Instagram, Ella Mai draws us back into her world with the highly anticipated release of her latest single "Not Another Love Song." The captivating tune finds Mai trying to fend off the lovebug, though she realizes her feelings may be too strong to ignore. While staying true to her roots, the maturity in her vocals and delivery are undeniable. The record "is about falling in love but not wanting to admit it, so it's quite vulnerable," says Mai.

Ella's debut performance of the new single can be seen in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which exclusively premiered worldwide on Amazon Prime today (10/2). You can also catch her first television performance of the single on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this coming Tuesday (10/6).

In 2018 Ella Mai's first single "Boo'd Up" broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by a woman on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard Airplay chart. Her follow-up single "Trip" peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her album, Ella Mai, has almost 6 billion streams and is RIAA Certified Platinum. In addition to her chart-topping domination and success, Ella Mai has won several awards, including her first GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, three Billboard Music Awards including the coveted Top R&B Artist, three iHeartRadio awards including R&B Artist of the Year, three Soul Train Awards, and a BET Viewers' Choice Award.

Ella Mai "Not Another Love Song" eSingle
Retail: https://smarturl.it/NALS






