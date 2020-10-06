Brothers Osborne Prepare For The Release Of Their New Album 'Skeletons' Out Later This Week





Last fall, the Maryland natives received the ASCAP Vanguard Award recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brothers Osborne are getting ready to release their third studio album, Skeletons, on October 9. John and TJ Osborne teamed up with longtime producer Jay Joyce for Skeletons and co-wrote every track on the project along with frequent collaborators Lee Miller, Craig Wiseman, Natalie Hemby, Casey Beathard and more."Fans can expect a lot more energy off of our new record, Skeletons," says TJ. "I think it really was geared to the live show. We played a lot of shows off the first two records that we put out, and we've learned a lot from our fans and we really wanted to make this record for them, and I think it's gonna be really fun when we go out and play."If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are," says John. "If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it."Skeletons Track Listing:"Lighten Up"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)"All The Good Ones Are"(TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)"I'm Not For Everyone"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)"Back On The Bottle"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)"High Note"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)"Muskrat Greene"(John Osborne)"Dead Man's Curve"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)"Make It A Good One"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)"Hatin' Somebody"(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)"Old Man's Boots"(John Osborne)Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne received their sixth GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their nostalgic Top 40 hit "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)." This nomination joins their previously nominated performances for their No.1 Platinum smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," Top 10 Platinum hit "It Ain't My Fault" and the Top 25 hit "21 Summer." All three tracks are featured on their Gold Certified debut album Pawn Shop. In addition, they received GRAMMY nominations for their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, and the rowdy Top 40 hit "Shoot Me Straight."Last fall, the Maryland natives received the ASCAP Vanguard Award recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.



