Disney Goes Classical Featuring Music From A Lifetime Of Family Favourites As You've Never Heard It Before Including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin & More, Out Now

'When You Wish Upon a Star' ft Renée Fleming from Pinocchio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Decca Records/Universal Music, and Disney Music Group's Walt Disney Records release Disney Goes Classical, a brand-new album evoking the colour, emotion and pure joy of Disney music on a whole new scale.The release features the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a host of celebrated names including Matteo Bocelli, Renée Fleming and Kaori Muraji - and new faces Christian Li and The Opera Men. Beloved Disney themes have been expertly re-orchestrated and recorded at London's Air Studios, home to some of the finest movie soundtrack releases from the last century.The album includes music from the most-recognizable Disney films from its Golden Age to the nineties Renaissance and into the modern era of CGI animation. From The Jungle Book and Pinocchio to Alan Menken's inimitable scores from Pocahontas, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Hercules, 80 years of Disney magic have been reimagined in stunning cinematic sound.The wonderful orchestrations transport the listener to another world. Disney Goes Classical will strike a chord with families all over the world, as it brings the magic of the films from the screens to your headphones like never before.Disney Goes Classical Tracklist'Overture' from Mary Poppins'How Far I'll Go' from Moana'A Whole New World' from Aladdin'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' ft Matteo Bocelli from The Lion King'Almost There' from The Princess and the Frog'Go the Distance' from Hercules'Colours of the Wind' from Pocahontas'When She Loved Me' ft The Opera Men from Toy Story 2'The Bare Necessities' from The Jungle Book'Part of Your World' ft Kaori Muraji from The Little Mermaid'Beauty and the Beast' from Beauty and the Beast'I See the Light' from Tangled'Let It Go' ft Christian Li from Frozen'Reflection' from Mulan'When You Wish Upon a Star' ft Renée Fleming from Pinocchio



