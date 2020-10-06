Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 06/10/2020

Music Mogul Lil Wayne Drops New Single "NFL" Ft. Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ​Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon ​Lil Wayne ​is ringing in football season with a new single ​"NFL" feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby​ released via ​Young Money Records/Republic Records/Universal Music. ​Produced by Boi-1da and ​!llmind​, the track will serve as the soundtrack for ​Thursday Night Football on ​Amazon Prime Video​ this season, which kicks off Thursday Oct. 8 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

Lil Wayne has also curated his own playlist for Amazon Music titled "Handpicked with Lil Wayne: Songs for Game Day," featuring ​28 ​songs including a mix of his own music with Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and others. To listen to "Handpicked with Lil Wayne" on Amazon Music, head ​here​ or ask, "Alexa, play Handpicked with Lil Wayne." ​Be sure to follow Prime Video's @SportsOnPrime ​Twitter​ and ​Instagram​ feed throughout the NFL season for additional exclusive Lil Wayne content.

The "NFL" single follows the release of the highly anticipated ​Tha Carter V Deluxe Edition - the 33-song album ​includes new contributions from Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Post Malone.​ ​Wayne has been on a hot-streak in 2020 - releasing his fifth No. 1 album ​Funeral, as well as releasing fan-favorite projects on digital streaming platforms, including ​Free Weezy Album (FWA) and ​No Ceilings ​mixtape. ​Wayne also showcased his undeniable talent as a host with the launch of the highly successful​- ​Young Money Radio ​- on ​Apple Music, which featured an all-star lineup of guests including Dr. Dre, Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Dr. Anthony Fauci , Kevin Hart and many more.

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The ​five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist,​ and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as ​"one of the best-selling artists of all time​,​"​ tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four ​Billboard​ Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as ​"the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard​ ​Hot 100​,​" logging a staggering 109 entries.

With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts ​on the ​Billboard ​Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus ​Tha Carter III​ and its double-platinum 2011 successor ​Tha Carter IV,​ he completed the series with ​Tha Carter V​ in 2018.​ ​Not only did it clinch #1 on the ​Billboard​ Top 200, but it also achieved ​"the second-largest streaming week for an album in history​.​" E​very song on the tracklisting charted on the ​Billboard​ Hot 100 as he became ​"the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5.​ ​" ​It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, ​Funeral,​ a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.






