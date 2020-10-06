Music Mogul Lil Wayne Drops New Single "NFL" Ft. Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne is ringing in football season with a new single "NFL" feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby released via Young Money Records/Republic Records/Universal Music. Produced by Boi-1da and !llmind, the track will serve as the soundtrack for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video this season, which kicks off Thursday
Oct. 8 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago
Bears.
has also curated his own playlist for Amazon Music
titled "Handpicked with Lil Wayne: Songs for Game Day," featuring 28 songs including a mix of his own music with Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and others. To listen to "Handpicked with Lil Wayne" on Amazon Music, head here or ask, "Alexa, play Handpicked with Lil Wayne." Be sure to follow Prime Video's @SportsOnPrime Twitter and Instagram feed throughout the NFL season for additional exclusive Lil Wayne
The "NFL" single follows the release of the highly anticipated Tha Carter V Deluxe
Edition - the 33-song album includes new contributions from Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane
and Post Malone. Wayne has been on a hot-streak in 2020 - releasing his fifth No. 1 album Funeral, as well as releasing fan-favorite projects on digital streaming platforms, including Free Weezy Album (FWA) and No Ceilings mixtape. Wayne also showcased his undeniable talent as a host with the launch of the highly successful- Young Money Radio
- on Apple Music, which featured an all-star lineup of guests including Dr. Dre, Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Dr. Anthony Fauci , Kevin
Hart and many more.
rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money
Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time," tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music
Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley
with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100," logging a staggering 109 entries.
With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5. " It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money
Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.