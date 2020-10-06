Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 06/10/2020

Apple Original Films To Premiere "Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You" Documentary, Friday, October 23 On Apple Tv+

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen fans around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist's creative process in the documentary feature film, "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You," from Apple Original Films, premiering exclusively on Apple TV+, Friday, October 23. The feature-length verité documentary arrives the same day as Springsteen's new album "Letter To You," and features full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself.

"Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" captures Springsteen recording "Letter To You" live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny ("Western Stars," "The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash," "Springsteen on Broadway"), the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life.
"Letter To You" is Springsteen's first studio album recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984's "Born In The U.S.A." Both the album and companion documentary include recently-written Springsteen songs side-by-side with legendary but previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s. Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind "Letter To You" and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work. In that way, it's the next piece in the autobiographical series that began with the memoir Born to Run, continued with "Springsteen on Broadway" and advanced through his film "Western Stars."
Apple Original Films' "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" is produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. Fans can pre-add "Letter to You" on Apple Music HERE and receive a notification when the album is released.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.






