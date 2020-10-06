Jingle Jangle Soundtrack Out Nov. 13

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Atlantic Records announces the forthcoming release of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Music from The Netflix Original Motion Picture), the companion soundtrack to the Netflix holiday film, featuring a star-studded cast including Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, Tony Award winners Anika Noni Rose and Phylicia Rashad, and newcomer Madalen Mills. The announcement kicks off with the release of the soundtrack's debut single, "This Day" by 8-time Grammy winner Usher featuring Kiana Ledé.

"This Day," which also plays during the film's end title credits, was written by 8-time Grammy winner Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan and produced by Lawrence, Nathan, Joe London and the film's Executive Music Producer Harvey Mason Jr., and is available today at all DSPs and streaming services via Atlantic Records.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Music from The Netflix Original Motion Picture) will arrive just in time for the holiday season on November 13th.
"As a father, I jumped at the chance to be involved with a holiday film that's both inspirational and inclusive," says Usher. "A film with a great message where my kids can see themselves reflected on the screen. Working with Kiana was a really great experience and I'm excited for people to hear this song."
"I am so excited to be a part of 'This Day' with Usher and the Jingle Jangle family," says Kiana. "I feel honored to have played a small role in a soon to be classic Christmas story. Working with Usher was like my own Christmas miracle! David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert managed to help us reconnect to our Christmas joy and make us believe in magic again in a time of such uncertainty."

"The beautiful thing about music is that it's the universal language," says writer-director David E. Talbert. "It's what brings us together and lowers the walls between us. My hope is that 'This Day' will become an inspiring anthem for future generations. Thank you Usher and Kiana for crushing it."

The Netflix film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages - a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) - and a long-forgotten invention - to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

From the imagination of writer-director-producer David E. Talbert, the film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher featuring Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. The Netflix film will be available globally on November 13th.






