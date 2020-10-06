Aaron Lewis & Sully Erna Announce Drive-In Concert Tour





The live and in person concert will be a drive-in model event, where patrons purchase one ticket for their vehicle, up to four patrons per vehicle. Socially distanced rules will be enforced. For more tour details, visit www.AaronandSully.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the first time ever, Sully Erna and Aaron Lewis, two of the most acclaimed frontmen in rock--the voices of multiplatinum rock bands Godsmack and Staind--will perform their hits together, side-by-side, in an intimate and unplugged evening on The American Drive-In Tour, kicking off in October. It's one of the first 2020 drive-in live rock concert tours planned across multiple cities, and promises a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans, featuring a special evening of hits, covers and conversation with Aaron and Sully appearing together on stage. Don't miss their performance at Fair Park - Dallas, TX on October 27, 2020.Godsmack's Sully Erna said, "Me and Aaron Lewis? Onstage together...acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don't miss it! It may never happen again.""Sully and I have been friends for 25 years. We've been talking about doing something for the last 10 years," said Staind's Aaron Lewis. "The time has finally come. I couldn't be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times."Erna is the accomplished founder, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for the multiplatinum rock band Godsmack, selling over 20 million records worldwide, enjoying four Grammy nominations and eleven #1 singles at mainstream rock radio. In May, Godsmack's " Unforgettable " became the fourth #1 rock track from their latest album When Legends Rise (BMG). This accomplishment makes Godsmack one of only four rock acts to reach this milestone. Erna also released his latest solo album Hometown Life in 2016.Lewis, who fronts and founded the wildly-successful rock group Staind, has sold 17 million albums worldwide and has enjoyed four consecutive top three debuts on Billboard's Top 200. The single "It's Been Awhile," remains the most-played rock song of its decade. His solo material includes the platinum selling hit " Country Boy " and 4 albums of tried-and-true, twang-heavy Outlaw Country tunes, including his most recent album, State I'm In.The live and in person concert will be a drive-in model event, where patrons purchase one ticket for their vehicle, up to four patrons per vehicle. Socially distanced rules will be enforced. For more tour details, visit www.AaronandSully.com.



