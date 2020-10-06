Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 06/10/2020

Papa Rosko Releases New Video For 'Folsom Prison Blues'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-genre recording and performing artist Papa Rosko releases his newest single today, "Folsom Prison Blues" ft. the late Toots Hibbert, from his self-titled debut album due out on October 16, 2020. Papa Rosko pulls together a wide spectrum of genres on his debut album, fusing elements of rock, pop, alternative, Latin, and country music into a seamless reggae sound.

The new single is out now and releases with the accompanying video that premiered at Glide Magazine, who said, "A reggae reimagining of a Johnny Cash song would be intriguing no matter who made it, but what makes this extra special is the guest appearance of none other than Toots Hibbert of the legendary Toots & the Maytals...The song is a stone cold groover." The new song, video and pre-order of the album is available at https://paparosko.com.

"Folsom Prison Blues" is the third single released from the forthcoming album. It is Papa Rosko's take on the classic Johnny Cash song "Folsom Prison Blues," and it is also a nod and in honor of Toots Hibbert of Toots & the Maytals, the man who gave reggae music its name. Toots famously wrote his own prison song "54-46 That's My Number," and Papa Rosko gives that song a shout out at the close, as he sings, "54-46" and Toots' responds, "That's my number."

South Florida based Papa Rosko founded and fronted the band Voodoo Possum, based in Nashville, TN, playing country covers reggae-style in the honky-tonks and BBQ joints of Music City, in dive bars and music festivals in South Florida, as well as the Austin Reggae Festival, where they shared the stage with Bunny Wailer, The Skatalites and Katchafire. While this mash-up of styles is a rarity, there is actually a long history of Jamaicans' love of country music, dating back to the '60s, and some dancehall artists, including Beenie Man, had hit singles in the 90s that were essentially country songs. While he enjoyed the quirkiness of playing country-reggae fusion, Papa Rosko was getting stage time and finding the right sound and players for his true passion: writing, composing, recording, and performing meaningful original songs in multiple genres that connect with the broadest of audiences.

On his debut album, Papa Rosko delivers a heartfelt genre-bending body of work, strongly rooted in reggae, that is timely and relevant. It also includes feature collaborations with the reggae legends Third World lead vocalist AJ Brown and the late Toots Hibbert. Papa Rosko is out October 16th.






