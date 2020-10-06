Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/10/2020

Nitcholas- Lo-Fi Indie Pop From Tennessee; New Single "Next Life" Now Streaming Everywhere

Nitcholas- Lo-Fi Indie Pop From Tennessee; New Single "Next Life" Now Streaming Everywhere
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie-pop artist Nitcholas has dropped a new single titled "Next Life" which is now streaming everywhere.
The product of Nashville local Nick Taylor working with Memphis producer Calvin Lauber (Julien Baker, Bogues), Nitcholas is a dreamy lofi escape to a better place.

Bringing elements from multiple different genres from doo-wop to r&b, and even some from their emo revival past lives, the two bring a uniqueness to the already diverse bedroom pop scene.

Starting only earlier this year Nitcholas has already grabbed our attention with two singles "Dreamboat," yes it's as dreamy as you can imagine, and the upbeat summer pool party jam "Headband."

Switching things up a bit now, almost as if on purpose with the seasons, the new track "Next Life" slows things down with a melancholic trance-y vibe that will have you crying on the couch one second and dancing around the room the next.

The lyrics look at the similarities between losing someone permanently from this world, and losing someone to the end of a relationship. How you can go from seeing someone every day, to seeing them only on your phone screen or in old picture frames. "Next Life" questions where people go when they leave, and whether or not you will see them again someday. The line "Meet me in the next life, I'll wait for you," could mean many different things, and in a sense is left up to interpretation. So give it a listen, and find your own meaning in it.
www.facebook.com/nitcholasmusic






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
Gabriel Conte Surprises Fans With Heartfelt Musical Love Letter "I'm Not Sorry," Available Everywhere October 2nd
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Markus Schulz - Escape
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027725696563721 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how