Dissonance - "Ephemeral"





Story of Ephemeral:

It was 2013- my bright, funny, enormously articulate, darling father, a professor of Geography, Anthropology, and Folklore at LSUS, was having balance issues and had been falling- one of the falls resulted in a brain bleed that went undiagnosed for several months. It resulted in a massive subdural hematoma that required surgery. There were complications- additional surgeries, strokes, depression, and aphasia. He was in the hospital for 42 days. When he came home he was not the same man. Despite physical, occupational, and speech therapy, Dad went into a slow decline and passed away in late



Many of us have experienced loss and grief. There is nothing for the pain except to feel it. We are more fragile and fleeting than we realize. We are ephemeral, as are the flowers of summer- here for a season and gone.



https://dissonanceband.bandcamp.com/album/ephemeral-maxi-single

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3rcx0s3239Whmw4DmRiHo7?si=mr4DDfYLS7KslvD7oZ2EEQ

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClBbnNevUx2OuugdKedd7qw?view_as=public



DISSONANCE began in the early 90's as part of the



The style was edgy electronica/darkwave with Cat's distinctively layered vocals. 1998 saw Cat working with Paul Robb on a more aggressive solo project Cat Hall - Come To Mama, also available on Hakatak. The second release from DISSONANCE came in 2000 with Reincarnate- on Nilaihah Records.



After this, the band focused on individual pursuits until 2015 when Cat revived DISSONANCE and began work on new material. Void, a much darker, more atmospheric album, was released on Hakatak in 2017.



More recent releases include: Sycamores, a darkwave/atmospheric maxi single, with mixes by Paul Robb, Federico Balducci, and Jack Alberson. This was released on the Hakatak label in 2018.



Ascent, an energetic darkwave record produced and co-written by Jim Marcus (DIE WARZAU, GoFIGHT) and featuring Kurt Larson (INFORMATION SOCIETY) was released on Hakatak in 2019. Remix maxi-singles of "Poison Kiss" and "Starstuff" followed the Ascent release on Hakatak in 2019, featuring mixes by Erie Loch, Ian Staer, Brian Graupner,

Thus far in 2020, Cat collaborated with Bug Gigabyte of SINTHETIK MESSIAH on his Split

