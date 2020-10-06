New Music From Tijuana Punks DFMK; 15 Track Self-Titled Album Out October 9

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tijuana, Mexico punks DFMK have released the first single off their upcoming 15-track self-titled album which was produced by Tyson "Chicken" AnniCharico of Dead To Me and will be released on October 9 via La Escalera/ A-F Records/Rad Girlfriend Records/Tiny Dragon Music/Puercords/Constructivismo Distro.



The band has made 4 FEST appearances and toured with Dead To Me and more in the past.

www.facebook.com/dfmk.rnr

www.instagram.com/dfmk_punk



DFMK is a dirty, fast, rock n roll band from Tijuana, Mexico, that started in 2010; influenced by American hardcore, surf music, classic garage, punk rock bands like The Stooges, MC5, The Ramones and Argentinian punk bands like 2 Minutos, Flema and Fun People. The band sings about existentialism, nihilism, drug abuse and stories about living in the most dangerous city (according to the U.S. government), dive bars, long nights, hangovers, broken hearts. It's what sets the mood for a strong live act, guided by melodic vocals, a straight forward back-beat and shredding rocknroll guitar riffs.



With some successful and disastrous tours over the years, that have ended in cars on fire, drug cartel confrontations, 5 EP's, and lineup changes, DFMK is a band that wants you to dance and have fun while thinking about living the moment every time until death comes around. Expect the unexpected!



