Jeremy Edge, Former Guitarist For Candlelight Red Release New Single And Video For "Firedancer"

Former Candlelight Red guitarist Jeremy Edge is quickly establishing himself as an axe slinging guitarist/singer, stretching his musical horizons beyond hard rock and metal. Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music
Group) has just released his new release, The Jeremy Edge Project, which features guest performances by Brandon
Yeagley (Crobot), Brett
Hestla (Dark New Day), and master blues guitarist Josh Smith. It is available for streaming and download, as well as all major outlets on both CD and Limited Edition Vinyl.
The album features 9 tracks - varying from bluesy and soulful ballads to in your face rock grooves with blazing guitar. He has just released a video for the lead off track on the record "Firedancer", which already has people taken notice of this blistering track.
The opening track on the album, Firedancer Intro is a guitar explosion that could easily be mistaken for a long-buried Hendrix or Stevie Ray Vaughn track that was recently discovered. This leads into Firedancer, a straight-head hard rocker that would be most familiar to fans of Candlelight Red, Crobot and Dark New Day.
Screamer Magazine
"An intro to Firedancer opens with an example of Edge's innate ability to work around his fretboard with a blistering instrumental segue into Firedancer with a funky riff and soulful singing….The Jeremy edge project is a welcome introduction for this upcoming guitarist and his talented guests. It is a refreshing alternative with solid songwriting ."
The Rockpit
Jeremy had this to say about the new video, ""Firedancer was a fun video to make. We wanted to add some of the psychedelic effects of the "Beat Club" era but not make something that was completely retro. This is the first time any of us had ever performed in front of a "green screen" so it was one of things where you really had to use your imagination and just get dropped into the song. We also featured an old vintage Sennheiser microphone in the video that was left to me by dad. I think it's probably from the late fifties? Aside from the performance stuff, some friends of mine had years ago turned me on to how cool "Poi" was and I thought something kinda like that was the perfect fit for this song. The Director, Wade Spencer did a great job combining those elements."
Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello stated, "Jeremy has an innate ability to blend musical fruit from different decades and have it come out like a perfectly sweet smoothie. Total
chops with an ability to transcend, blend, and create. Keep an eye on this virtuoso."
Available on Vinyl, CD, and limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via: https://tinyurl.com/y6x6ut45
Bundle Includes:
- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project - "Self-Titled" Vinyl / or CD
- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project Tee
- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project Pick
'The Jeremy Edge Project' track listing:
Firedancer Intro
Firedancer
Hot Lava [Featuring Brandon
Yeagley of Crobot]
Sing My Blues [Featuring Brandon
Yeagley of Crobot]
Breath Holding In [Featuring Brett
Hestla]
Lies [Featuring Josh Smith & Brandon
Yeagley of Crobot]
Indifferent [Featuring Brett
Hestla]
Outlive Yesterday [Featuring Brett
Hestla]
Sunrise
Jeremyedge.com
https://smarturl.it/jeremyedge
www.dekoentertainment.com